Indonesia asks Philippines to stay quiet on Mary Jane Veloso

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 2:41pm
Indonesia asks Philippines to stay quiet on Mary Jane Veloso
The Head of the Class IIB Women’s Penitentiary, Evi Loliancy, shows a recent photo of Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso (C) playing a keyboard ahead of Christmas celebrations, during a press conference in Wonosari, Yogyakarta, on November 21, 2024. A Philippine woman sentenced to death in Indonesia on drug charges will be handed over to Manila following years of "long and difficult" negotiations, President Ferdinand Marcos said on November 20.
AFP / Devi Rahman

MANILA, Philippines — Indonesia has asked the Philippine government to stay mum on any announcements on death row overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Mary Jane Veloso, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, December 10. 

In an ambush interview at the sidelines of the inauguration of the North Luzon Expressway Candaba 3rd Viaduct, reporters asked Marcos for updates on Veloso. 

“Well, you know we were asked by the Indonesian government that, not to make any announcements until everything is settled. So, let’s respect that request,” Marcos said. 

Veloso was sentenced to death row after being convicted of drug trafficking in 2010. Her imprisonment posed serious diplomatic and judicial challenges for both the Philippines and Indonesia. 

Her detainment spanned three presidential administrations in the Philippines and two in Indonesia. 

On November 20, Marcos made the announcement that Veloso was coming home. 

However, on the same day, the Department of Foreign Affairs admitted that no formal agreement between the two governments had been reached regarding the announcement. 

The Philippine government remained optimistic about Veloso's return, citing Indonesia's new policies on foreign convicts.

Philippine authorities said there were no conditions for Veloso’s release while the Department of Justice (DOJ) reiterated that the country still respected Indonesia’s conviction.

Veloso is still likely to be detained when she gets back to the Philippines as a result of Indonesia’s ruling.

However, the Indonesian government has stated that Marcos would have the power to pardon Veloso upon her return.  

The DOJ said Veloso could return before Christmas, with a formal deal between Indonesia and the Philippines guaranteeing her return.

