Mary Jane Veloso returning to the Philippines, says Marcos

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 20, 2024 | 8:30am
Mary Jane Veloso returning to the Philippines, says Marcos
She was granted a stay of her execution in April 2015 in exchange for testifying against her alleged recruiters.
MANILA, Philippines — After 14 years of incarceration in Indonesia, Filipina domestic worker Mary Jane Veloso is coming home. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made the announcement on Wednesday, November 20. 

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their goodwill. This outcome is a reflection of the depth our nation’s partnership with Indonesia—united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion," Marcos said. 

"We look forward to welcoming Mary Jane home," Marcos said. 

Veloso was detaimed by Indonesian authorities in 2010 for drug trafficking. She was sentenced to death but granted a reprieve during the presidency of Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III in 2015.

There has been a 14 year campaign to bring Veloso home, whose detainment has stretched across three administrations. 

"After over a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back to the Philippines," Marcos said. 

Marcos described Veloso as a victim of her circumstances.

"Mary Jane’s story resonates with many: a mother trapped by the grip of poverty, who made one desperate choice that altered the course of her life," Marcos said. 

The Indonesian government has been setting policies that would allow Veloso and other similar cases to go home.

BONGBONG MARCOS

MARY JANE VELOSO
