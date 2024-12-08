^

Pope Francis elevates Bishop David as 10th Filipino cardinal

Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 2:45pm
Pope Francis places the biretta upon the head of newly-appointed Filipino cardinal Pablo Virgilio Siongco David during an Ordinary Public Consistory for the creation of new cardinals, at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, on Sunday, Dec, 7, 2024.
AFP / Tiziana Fabi

MANILA, Philippines — In a historic ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis elevated Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of the Diocese of Kalookan to cardinal, making him the 10th Filipino to receive the prestigious and powerful rank within the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

The ceremony took place during a consistory on Saturday at the Vatican, where David joined 20 other new cardinals from six continents. A consistory is an assembly of cardinals presided over by the pope, specifically for the solemn promulgation of papal acts.

At the ceremony, David and 20 other fellow cardinals recited the Creed and took oaths of fidelity and obedience to the Pope and his successors.

Papal message. In his address to new cardinals, Pope Francis stressed the importance of humility and unity.

"Walk in the way of Jesus: together, with humility, wonder and joy," the pontiff said, cautioning against the temptations of worldly prestige and power.

The newly created 21 new cardinals from five continents, including bishops from Algiers, Tehran, Tokyo and Abidjan, many of whom may one day help choose his successor.

In the tenth such consistory since he became pope in 2013, Francis, 87, is seeking again to shape the upper echelons of the Catholic Church in his image, and consolidate his legacy as the leader of a more inclusive and global institution.

Previous posts. Cardinal David's ecclesiastical career spans four decades, beginning with his ordination as a priest in the Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga in 1983.

His leadership extends beyond national borders, as he currently serves as:

  • President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines since 2021
  • Vice president of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (elected February 2024)

Celebration plans. The Diocese of Kalookan (Caloocan) has announced a thanksgiving Mass scheduled for December 14. — with reports from Agence France-Presse and PNA

 

