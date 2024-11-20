Japanese crime syndicate leader among 3 deported from Philippines

Three Japanese nationals deported to Japan due to immigration violations in the Philippines as seen in this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 news release from the Bureau of Immigration.

MANILA, Philippines — Three Japanese nationals with outstanding warrants in Japan were deported on Tuesday, November 20, the Bureau of Immigration said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Immigration bureau said Japanese nationals Koyama Tomohiro, Nagaura Hiroki, and Miura Eisei were handed over to Japanese police authorities and flown to Tokyo.

The deportation was executed due to violations of their stay conditions in the Philippines, as specified under the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, and on grounds of undesirability.

Official records from the Japanese government showed that the three deportees are subjects of standing arrest warrants in Japan for alleged criminal activities.

The Immigration bureau coordinated closely with the Japanese Embassy to ensure smooth implementation of the deportation. The bureau has also placed the individuals on its blacklist, barring them from re-entering the Philippines.

"The Bureau remains committed to ensuring that foreign nationals within the country adhere to Philippine laws and regulations, in line with its mandate to safeguard the nation's security and interests," the Bureau of Immigration said in a statement. — Ian Laqui