‘How is Imelda?’: Trump asks Bongbong Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was able to call US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, Philippine time.

Typically punctual, Marcos was scheduled to visit cyclone-ravaged Catanduanes to distribute aid, but he was noticeably a few hours late. The president later explained that his delay was due to the call with Trump.

Amid concerns about the mass deportation of illegal Filipino immigrants and the Philippines' relationship with its US ally on regional issues, Marcos mentioned that Trump remembers the Philippines.

However, Trump also wanted to know: How is Imelda Marcos?

“Ang kaibigan niya talaga mother ko. Kilalang-kilala niya ‘yung mother ko. Kinukumusta niya si… ‘How is Imelda?’” Marcos said on the sidelines of a situation briefing in Catanduanes.

(He is friends with my mother. He knows my mother very well. He asked how she… ‘How is Imelda?’)

In a Getty photo from 1991, Imelda and Trump were seen together at the 80th birthday party of columnist Joey Adams.

Marcos and Trump also discussed the relationship between the US and the Philippines.

“I expressed to him our continuing desire to strengthen that relationship between our two countries, which is a relationship that is as deep as can possibly be because it has been for a very long time,” Marcos said.

Marcos did not disclose Trump's response.

However, the Philippine president reminded Trump that many Filipino-Americans voted for him in the recent US elections.

Marcos also mentioned that he plans to meet with Trump soon but did not specify when.

“It was a very good call, it was a very friendly call, very productive. And I am glad that I was able to do it and I think President-elect Trump was also happy to hear from the Philippines,” Marcos said.

Asked about the issue of Filipino immigrants in the US, Marcos admitted that it was not discussed with Trump.

Right-wing Trump has vowed mass deportations of illegal immigrants in the US. The Philippine government estimates that around 300,000 Filipino illegal immigrants could be affected by this policy.

“Our ambassador is already working on that,” Marcos said.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez has warned these immigrants to voluntarily return to the Philippines before any action is taken.

If they are deported, they may be barred from reentering the US.