NDRRMC: Over 1.8 million people affected by â€˜Nika,â€™ â€˜Ofel,â€™ â€˜Pepitoâ€™

NDRRMC: Over 1.8 million people affected by ‘Nika,’ ‘Ofel,’ ‘Pepito’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 1:37pm
Houses damaged by Super Typhoon Man-Yi (formerly Pepito) at Barangay Baldoc, Pandan, Catanduanes.
Mayor Raul Takoy Tabirara / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1.8 million people were impacted by the inclement weather brought on by tropical cyclones Toraji (formerly “Nika”), Usagi (formerly “Ofel”) and Man-Yi (formerly “Pepito), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said. 

In its 8 a.m. report on Tuesday, November 19, the inclement weather affected 1,810,190 individuals or 495,788 families. 

Among the affected individuals, 453,809 are staying in evacuation centers, while 163,527 are being sheltered outside these facilities.

Seven people were reported dead and 30 injured. Two individuals were also reported missing. 

Meanwhile, 20 areas in Luzon are under state of calamity. 

The following regions have areas declared under a state of calamity:

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: 11
  • Region 2: 8
  • Region 3: 1

Infrastructure damage

Due to the inclement weather, 54 infrastructure facilities were reported damaged, amounting to P469,847,274.36, according to the NDRRMC.

Of the damaged infrastructure, 11,759 houses were affected, with 1,525 totally destroyed and 10,234 partially damaged.

The agency also reported 322 roads and 101 bridges as impassable.

Agricultural damage amounted to P8,640,199.46, impacting 412.66 hectares of crops and affecting 781 farmers and fisherfolk.

