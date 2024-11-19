^

Headlines

P1 million reward up for info on ‘Mary Grace Piattos’

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
November 19, 2024 | 12:00am
P1 million reward up for info on âMary Grace Piattosâ
The signature of ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ has appeared the most times in acknowledgement receipts for confidential funds of offices under Vice President Sara Duterte, according to the House good government and public accountability panel.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Administration lawmakers yesterday offered a P1-million bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification of an informant from the Office of the Vice President named “Mary Grace Piattos,” as the House of Representatives committee on good government and public accountability resumes tomorrow its investigation into the OVP’s alleged misuse of confidential funds.

Assistant Majority Leader and Zambales 1st District Rep. Jay Khonghun and Deputy Majority Leader and La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega V announced the reward during a press conference.

“We in the House Blue Ribbon committee and quad committee, we give importance to persons that we send
 invitations to. They should come, most especially those who signed in the acknowledgment receipts (ARs),” Khonghun said.

“So, we talked about it, we will voluntarily give and raise P1 million for whoever can provide us information on who really is this Mary Grace Piattos,” he added.

Early this month, Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop asked an official of Commission on Audit’s intelligence and confidential funds audit office if she was aware of a reputable restaurant named “Mary Grace” and a potato chip called “Piattos,” since one AR bore the same name, with Piattos as its surname.

In the digital presentation during the hearing of the House committee, led by Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua, a document in one slide was shown indicating a signed AR bearing such name (with a signature) and with a Dec. 30 date, receiving payment as reward.

Ortega flagged the recurring fictitious names and repetitive handwriting on the receipts.

“As congressman Jay said, why don’t we include Chippy McDonald, too? What were the other fictitious names that were used?” he asked.

“It’s about time (alleged informants) attend and explain the circumstances about these alleged anomalies,” he added.

The name Mary Grace Piattos had appeared in suspicious liquidation documents linked to the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in government funds by Vice President Sara Duterte when she was also secretary of the Department of Education.

Khonghun and Ortega said the P1-million bounty underscores the importance of resolving the issue and ensuring accountability in government spending.

There were ARs bearing not just “similar handwritings, same color of ballpens in a common pattern,” but also having the same set of signatories like a certain “AAS” and “JOV,” who received a total of P280,000 and P920,000 for “purchase of information,” respectively, allegedly in December 2022.

There were a total of 776 ARs, 302 of which bore “unreadable names,” with five “repeated names.”

For breakdown, AAS received a total windfall of P280,000 – P60,000 in December 2022, P150,000 in February 2023 and P70,000 in the third quarter of that year.

JOV, however, the received larger amount (P920,000) as his/her first AR for “reward payment” indicated was P170,000, followed by P250,000 for vague “supplies” and the last was P500,000 for “medical and food aid.”

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is &lsquo;Mary Grace Piattos&rsquo; real?: Offer P1M reward for info on OVP fund recipient

Is ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ real?: Offer P1M reward for info on OVP fund recipient

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
House lawmakers remain unconvinced that a person named “Mary Grace Piattos” exists, resolving to offer a P1 million...
Headlines
fbtw
House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, yesterday vowed to extend help to victims...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ-formed task force now investigating Duterte &mdash; Justice secretary

DOJ-formed task force now investigating Duterte — Justice secretary

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte is now being investigated by the task force formed by the Department of Justice to probe...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace satisfied with LGUs&rsquo; preparations for Pepito

Palace satisfied with LGUs’ preparations for Pepito

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed satisfaction with the preparations made by local government units amid the threat of...
Headlines
fbtw
Pepito keeps super typhoon strength

Pepito keeps super typhoon strength

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Nearly a million people were displaced, flights were canceled and classes remain suspended in many areas today as Super Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China, not Philippines, makes provocations in South China Sea &ndash; PCG

China, not Philippines, makes provocations in South China Sea – PCG

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
China, not the Philippines, should stop its “provocations and infringements” in the West Philippine Sea, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil firms roll back fuel prices

Oil firms roll back fuel prices

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Following three straight weeks of hikes, pump prices of petroleum products are poised to go down by less than P1 per liter...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education has ordered its officials and field officers to address damage to schools and ensure learning...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases P5 billion to assist Filipinos in crisis

DBM releases P5 billion to assist Filipinos in crisis

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
An additional P5 billion to support Filipinos recovering from crisis situations and natural disasters has been released by...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero wants Senate to honor Juan Ponce Enrile

Escudero wants Senate to honor Juan Ponce Enrile

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
For contributing to the successes of eight presidents in his various capacities, former Senate president now Chief Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with