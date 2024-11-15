Teodoro brushes off China's anger over missile purchase plan

A mid-range missile launcher from the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force arrives as part of the capability’s first deployment into theater on Northern Luzon, Philippines, April 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Defense chief Gilbert Teodoro dismissed China's criticism of the Philippines for eyeing the purchase of a missile system on Friday, November 15, saying Beijing's credibility is in question when it comes to regional security matters.

"The whole world knows who is on the right path and the wrong path," Teodoro said in a chance interview with reporters.

"We cannot take advice from people who distort the truth and nobody believes them anyway," he added.

The defense secretary's rebuke comes after China voiced strong opposition to the Philippines' reported plans to acquire the Typhon missile system from the United States.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Manila was considering such a purchase, quoting Teodoro as saying that the Philippines would not compromise its "right to acquire any such kind of capabilities in the future within our territory."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday, November 14, called the potential missile acquisition "provocative and dangerous."

Beijing specifically criticized the move as "enabling a country outside the region" — referring to the United States — to increase regional tensions and spark an arms race. The Chinese spokesperson said the acquisition would be "an extremely irresponsible choice" that will affect other Southeast Asian nations.

The Chinese official also urged the Philippines to "correct its wrongdoings" and to pull out the missile system, which Filipino and American troops were still training with as of September.

The Typhon missile system was discreetly delivered to northern Luzon from an undisclosed location for use in the Balikatan military exercises in April. The US missile system can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of reaching targets from northern Philippines all the way to the Chinese mainland.

While Teodoro did not explicitly confirm plans to purchase the Typhon system specifically, he said that the Philippines will proceed with acquiring such capabilities. "We are planning to have such kinds of capabilities. I'm not saying the Typhon, I'm saying such kinds of capabilities," he said.

Teodoro said that international law supports the Philippines' position on the matter. "We have the force of international law on our side, not purely Philippine law. China does not have the force of law on its side," Teodoro said, adding: "That's why they're leftist."

Boosting PH-US alliance

Discussing his upcoming talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Teodoro said they will review both countries' bilateral cooperation this time. "It is once again an opportunity to also lay down some future plans," he added.

Teodoro added that the Philippines and US' bilateral relations are on an institutional basis, citing the security sector assistance roadmap and bilateral strategic dialogue.

The security roadmap was signed by both countries' ambassadors in July. It aims to identify priority defense platforms in the next five to 10 years that will boost both nations' combined deterrence and capacity to resist coercion.

Meanwhile, the bilateral strategic dialogue is an annual meeting between senior officials from the United States and the Philippines to discuss political, security, and economic cooperation.

Teodoro also expressed gratitude for US support in maintaining its alliance with the Philippines "against the face of a distorted plan of action by China."

In 2023, the Philippines allowed the US to access four more Philippine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, bringing the total to nine. The four new sites are in the northern and western Philippines, with two sites in Cagayan, another in Isabela and another in Palawan.