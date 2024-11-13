Former Manila auxiliary Bishop Teodoro Buhain, 87

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Manila Auxilliary Bishop Teodoro Buhain died on Wednesday, November 13.

In a statement by the Archdiocese of Manila on Wednesday afternoon, the retired bishop passed away at 11 a.m. at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

Buhain was ordained priest on Dec. 21, 1960, and went on to serve as Catholic pastor for 63 years.

He was first ordained as a bishop by Saint Pope John Paul II in 1983 where he was appointed as the auxiliary bishop of Manila.

Buhain was one of the two auxiliary bishops of Manila during the tenure of the late Jaime Cardinal Sin. He served alongside former Bishop Socrates Villegas, who was Sin’s spokesperson and is now the Archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan.

Buhain resigned as Manila’s auxiliary bishop in 2003. He explained to the STAR in the same year that he resigned because his term as auxiliary bishop was " co-terminus with Sin, who had appointed him to the post.

The late bishop was also hounded by different controversies during his tenure which he all denied.

Details of Buhain’s wake and funeral have yet to be announced.