^

Headlines

P24.4M worth of ‘insurance payments’ given to farmers hit by ‘Kristine’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 4:42pm
P24.4M worth of â€˜insurance paymentsâ€™ given to farmers hit by â€˜Kristineâ€™
Damaged rice fields at Barangay Causip in Bula, Camarines Sur on October 26, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Noel B. Pabalete

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Agriculture’s government insurance company, the  Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC), on Wednesday, November 6, said that it distributed P24.4 million worth of indemnity checks to farmers affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) in Bicol Region. 

The checks were handed out by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel to affected farmers during the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Bicol Region.

Secretary Tiu Laurel had earlier directed PCIC to expedite the release of indemnity payments to enable farmers to quickly recover from the storm's impacts.

“We need to equip our farmers and fisherfolk with financial resources to help them quickly get back on their feet, to recover from this disaster brought about by climate change,” the Agriculture chief said in a statement. 

Beyond insurance payouts, the Department of Agriculture also provided additional aid, including farm inputs like seeds and fertilizers, to support the recovery of farmers in the region.

The PCIC's initial round of indemnity payments reached 2,644 farmers across the provinces of Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate and Sorsogon. 

These areas are known for producing key agricultural products such as rice, corn, vegetables, pili, pineapple, cacao, coconut and livestock.

The Agriculture department’s insurance agency said that it continues to process additional claims from affected farmers, with initial assessments indicating that total indemnification payments may reach at least P666.5 million.

“Providing insurance protection and financial assistance through indemnities helps farmers recover from setbacks, allowing them to continue contributing to the country's food security and economic growth,” PCIC President JB Bernabe said. 

In the latest situational report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Tuesday, Kristine, together with Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong Rey), caused an estimated P6,368,052,277.8 worth of damage to the agricultural sector.

vuukle comment

AGRICULTURE

KRISTINE

LEON

NDRRMC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO prints car registration on bond paper

LTO prints car registration on bond paper

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has resorted to issuing certificates of registration printed on plain bond paper as the National...
Headlines
fbtw
SUV with &lsquo;7&rsquo; plate linked to Gatchalians

SUV with ‘7’ plate linked to Gatchalians

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The luxury vehicle bearing the Senate protocol plate “7” that was flagged down along the EDSA bus lane is a vehicle...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: 10th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: 10th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump: Hey, look what happened

Trump: Hey, look what happened

18 hours ago
Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, media said Wednesday, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback...
Headlines
fbtw

Marce to bring torrential rains

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
State weather forecasters yesterday advised the public to brace for torrential rains and winds as Typhoon Marce is forecast to make landfall over Northern Luzon starting this afternoon.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawmakers file bill to surrender illegally acquired foreign-owned land to gov&rsquo;t

Lawmakers file bill to surrender illegally acquired foreign-owned land to gov’t

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
House leaders filed a bill on Thursday, November 7, that seeks to transfer ownership of illegally acquired land and properties...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs Enterprise-Based Education and Training Framework Act

Marcos signs Enterprise-Based Education and Training Framework Act

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a measure that creates a framework for the upskilling of Filipino workers in a bid to...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon Volcano experiences more ash events in early November

Kanlaon Volcano experiences more ash events in early November

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Kanlaon Volcano has been releasing plumes of ash more often in early November, the latest event occurring on Thursday morning,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: 2024 US presidential election updates, fact checks

LIVE: 2024 US presidential election updates, fact checks

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Live updates and fact checks on the culminating events in the race between Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris and Republican...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with