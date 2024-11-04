Philippines expands defense drills as Beijing watches

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines launched its multi-service military exercises on territorial defense on Monday, November 4, acknowledging that Beijing will likely monitor the drills but declaring they "don't mind" being watched.

This year’s joint drills also mark several firsts in the military’s push to boost territorial defense amid Chinese vessels’ increased aggression at sea: reservists will now take part in the AFP-wide drills. For the first time, troops will also undergo exercises on information operations.

"[China] will respond the same way they have always responded. They have a front seat to the exercise. They will watch us, yes, and we don't mind,” Col. Michael Logico, executive director of the AFP-wide joint exercise, told reporters on Monday at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Dubbed the “DAGIT-PA” exercises, short for dagat, langit at lupa (sea, sky and land), the joint drills will involve over 3,000 troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Special Operations forces.

With an eye on tensions in the South China Sea but also on internal defense matters, the whole AFP will simulate its comprehensive territorial defense plan during the two-week exercise, which will run until November 15, AFP Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said during his opening speech.

“In this exercise, we are strengthening our commitment to fortifying our nation's defenses and enhancing our operational capabilities,” Brawner said.

The military chief said that Philippine forces are “ready to face real-world challenges head-on” and protect the nation’s interests, which have been done “especially [by] those assigned to the West Philippine Sea.”

“Our mission today is very clear, to prepare ourselves comprehensively to respond to any external threats that might challenge our sovereignty,” Brawner said.

Information warfare

For this year’s exercises — the eighth overall in the AFP’s history — the military will incorporate "information warfighting" activities alongside traditional drills, which Brawner said highlights the need for strategic communications and information operations in modern defense operations.

The military first introduced cyber warfare-related exercises in the 2022 edition of the drills.

"We have to give the right information not just to our countrymen but to the whole world," Brawner said in mixed English and Filipino, citing how false narratives can "turn the tide of war."

“We know that even when we are being rammed by Chinese Coast Guard vessels and militia, the news often portrays it as if we are the aggressors — it's fake news. We have to counter that and we have to rehearse that in times of war,” Brawner added.

In his speech, Brawner also emphasized the need for “the entire Filipino people” to face “any eventuality.”

Involving citizen soldiers

In another first, the AFP is integrating reservists into its territorial defense exercises.

"They will be our force multipliers. It's very important that as early as now, we rehearse their involvement," Brawner said.

In the event of any incident, the military will also be “relying on our reservists,” the AFP chief added.

The military has also included civilian agencies in the military exercises, such as the Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Social Welfare and Development, alongside the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard.

“Dahil kung nagka-giyera tayo, lahat lahat ng mga ahensya na ito ay magtutulong tulong (If we face a war, all of these agencies will contribute what they can),” Brawner said.

‘All of AFP focused on territorial defense’

Without specifying the details, Brawner in his opening speech teased a “new campaign plan” that the military will launch next year that will merge the country’s internal and external defense operations.

Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro introduced the comprehensive archipelagic defense concept — essentially the Philippines’ overarching defense strategy that shifts the focus from internal defense to external operations.

"Our military operations against the New People's Army and even against terrorist groups have been very successful. By next year, we expect that almost all members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be focused on territorial defense,” he added.

The AFP considers the communist insurgency nearly defeated, Brawner said, adding that the military will still maintain some degree of presence even in areas tagged “insurgency-free.”

Peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) have hit a new roadblock, with both sides clashing over the arrests of three alleged peace consultants last month.

While the NDFP claims they are legitimate consultants who must be immune from arrest, the government sees them as rogue members of armed militant groups.

RELATED: Peace talks on 'brink of collapse' with government arrest of consultants, says NDFP

West Philippine Sea in focus

This year’s DAGIT-PA exercise will be held in the AFP’s Western Command at the Puerto Princesa, Palawan the Northern Luzon Command in Tarlac City.

Among the exercises that will be conducted in the West Philippine Sea are island seizure exercisers, amphibious counter-landing exercises and air defense exercises, Logico said. This also includes joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance and maritime security activities.

“We have done the contingencies in the planning and of course, we expect … our Chinese counterparts will be monitoring us and doing some things. Our planners have planned and prepared for contingencies in the process,” Maj. Gen. Marvin Licudine, exercise director of the DAGIT-PA drills, said.

The exercises will also serve as a preparation for next year's larger Balikatan exercises with US forces. It will be a “full battle test for the AFP," Licudine said.

The drills come as the South China Sea conflict expands from sea to air, with an incident in August when one Chinese fighter jet fired flares at a patrolling Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources aircraft.

RELATED: Philippines to file new diplomatic protest vs China after airspace incident