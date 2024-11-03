Women trafficked for illegal surrogacy repatriated â€” Immigration

Women trafficked for illegal surrogacy repatriated — Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — Seven Filipinas who were trafficked for illegal surrogacy abroad have returned to the country, the Bureau of Immigration said.

According to the bureau, the women are aged 20 to 35 years old and have been lured into surrogacy schemes overseas.

The women’s records reveal that three had exited the Philippines under the guise of tourist visits to relatives but were deceived by false promises about surrogacy work.

The remaining four had no official travel records, suggesting they may have exited the country through unauthorized means.

According to the bureau, this case suggests an escalating trafficking issue. Immigration Commissioner Anthony Viado said that traffickers frequently recruit through online platforms and orchestrate complex travel routes, navigating multiple borders to evade authorities.

“The Philippines is being targeted by traffickers who lure women with surrogacy offers. We urge Filipinos to avoid these offers, as surrogacy abroad often carries serious legal risks,” Viado said in a statement.

On October 15, Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport intercepted a 37-year-old Filipina attempting to travel to Georgia for a similar surrogacy arrangement.

A month earlier, the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia also rescued 20 women who were victims of surrogacy trafficking.