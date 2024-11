Marcos declares holidays across regions for November, December 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during the 90th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Oct. 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday issued a series of proclamations declaring special non-working holidays in several cities and municipalities nationwide for November and December.

The special non-working days are as follows:

November 8 – Tanay, Rizal (Proclamation No. 725)

November 12 – Valenzuela City (Proclamation No. 711)

November 15 – Oriental Mindoro (Proclamation No. 712)

November 15 – Borongan City, Eastern Samar (Proclamation No. 726)

November 22 – Palayan City, Nueva Ecija (Proclamation No. 713)

November 22 – Itogon, Benguet (Proclamation No. 715)

November 22 – Tublay, Benguet (Proclamation No. 716)

November 23 – Benguet Province (Proclamation No. 717)

November 25 – Marasugan, Davao de Oro (Proclamation No. 718)

November 26 – Dasmariñas City, Cavite (Proclamation No. 719)

November 28 – Sarangani Province (Proclamation No. 720)

November 28 – Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte (Proclamation No. 721)

December 5 – Palayan City, Nueva Ecija (Proclamation No. 714)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also declared annual observances for two new national days:

National Myopia Consciousness Week during the second week of October each year (Proclamation No. 722)

Transport Cooperative Day on October 19 each year (Proclamation No. 723)

The holiday declarations were signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of Marcos.