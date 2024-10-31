Foreign governments pour in aid for victims of 'Kristine'

People on a boat conducts relief operations at a flooded area due to the heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Naga, Camarines Sur on October 25, 2024. Philippine rescue workers battled floodwaters on October 25 to reach residents still trapped on the roofs of their homes as Tropical Storm Trami moved out to sea after killing at least 40 people.

MANILA, Philippines — Relief aid from countries totaling nearly P200 million, including emergency funds and food packs, is streaming into the Philippines to help victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The European Union and the United States have pledged €1.5 million (roughly P94.68 million) and $1.5 million (P84 million) respectively, targeting those in need in the storm-ravaged regions of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Manila and local Chinese communities poured in nearly P5 million in aid to affected families in Albay, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes, the embassy said on Monday, October 28.

Taiwan has also presented a $150,000 (roughly P8.7 million) cash cheque to the Philippine government. This cash aid is "a gesture of compassion and solidarity for communities affected by recent natural calamities," the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines said in a statement on Thursday, October 31.

The UAE Embassy is also rolling out 33,000 family food packs and has delivered food packs and drinking water to regions that bore the brunt of Kristine.

The United States Agency for International Development earlier dispatched 50 trucks to distribute family food packs and relief items to over 400,000 Kristine-affected residents, especially in Bicol.

The death toll from Kristine has climbed to 150 as of October 31, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The storm displaced more than 761,000 people and sent 333,000 fleeing to evacuation centers.