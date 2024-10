Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 31 due to 'Leon'

Park-goers walk through the heavy dowmpour inside the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Oct. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Thursday, October 31, due to the Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong Rey).and to support ongoing recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

As of 4 a.m., PAGASA reported that tropical cyclone wind signals up to Signal No. 5 have been raised as Leon continues to severely impact the northernmost areas of Luzon.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet – all levels, public and private

Baguio City – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region I

Ilocos Norte – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Ilocos Sur – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Pangasinan Aguilar – all levels, public and private Calasiao – preschool to senior high school, public and private Manaoag – all levels, public and private Mangaldan – preschool to senior high school, public and private San Fabian – all levels, public and private

Dagupan City – all levels, public and private

Region II

Batanes – all levels, public and private

Cagayan Aparri – all levels, public Enrile – all levels, public and private Tuguegarao City – all levels, public and private



Region III

Aurora – all levels, public and private

Tarlac province Tarlac City – preschool to senior high school, public and private



Region IV-A

Batangas province Calaca City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Lemery – all levels, public and private Nasugbu – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private San Luis – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Talisay – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private

Cavite province Amadeo – all levels, public and private General Mariano Alvarez – all levels, public and private General Trias City – all levels, public and private

Laguna Bay – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Biñan City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Cabuyao City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Calamba City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private Los Baños – face-to-face classes in all levels, public Magdalena – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Paete – face-to-face classes in all levels, public Pagsanjan – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private San Pedro City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Santa Cruz – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Santa Maria – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Santa Rosa City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public



Region V

Albay province – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private

Camarines Sur Naga City – all levels, public and private



Visayas

Region VI

Antique Belison – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Pandan – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Sebaste – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Tibiao – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private



— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

Please refresh this page for updates