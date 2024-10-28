^

Headlines

Duterte claims responsibility for drug war but offers no apologies

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 2:38pm
Duterte claims responsibility for drug war but offers no apologies
The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee secretary administers the oath of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 before he begins his testimony before the subcommittee investigating motu proprio the alleged extra-judicial killings during his administration.
Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — “No apologies, no excuses.” 

In the presence of families of those who died during the war on drugs, former president Rodrigo Duterte appeared to express little remorse regarding his administration’s crackdown on illegal substances.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Subcommittee began its probe into the Philippines’ war on drugs on Monday, October 28. 

“Do not question my policies, because I offer no apologies, no excuses. I did what I had to do,” Duterte said. 

Duterte came face to face with prominent opposition figures during his term, including Sen. Risa Hontiveros, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno and former senator Leila De Lima. 

The former president sat at the same table as one of his staunchest critics, De Lima, who spent seven years in detention after being implicated in drug trade cases: six of those years during Duterte’s term.

While Duterte offered no sympathies, he did claim accountability. 

“I have tried to do the best I can to address the problem of illegal drugs firmly and without compromise. For all of its successes and shortcomings, I, and I alone, take full legal responsibility,” Duterte said. 

“Sa lahat ng mga nagawa ng pulis pursuant to my order, ako ang managot. At ako ang managot, ‘wag ang pulis na sumunod sa order ko,” headded. 

(Everything that the pulis did pursuant to my order, I will take responsibility. And I will answer, not the police who followed my orders.) 

The former president also recounted that when he was a teacher in a police academy in Davao, he taught students to shoot to kill to reduce the criminals on the streets. 

Duterte reiterated several iconic rhetorics from his term, such as protecting people from the woes of illegal drugs. The former president’s allies in the Senate were also in the Session Hall with him. Senators Bong Go, Bato Dela Rosa and Robin Padilla all used their time to defend the drug war. 

“Napag-usapan po natin ang mga biktima ng sinasabing war on drugs pero hindi po natin napag-usapan ang mga biktima ng mga durugista,” Padilla said. (We talked about the victims of the said war on drugs but we do not talk about the victims of drug users.) 

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros in her opening statement said that Duterte often would say exaggerated statements, with many of them pertaining to killing Filipinos. 

“Today, we will take him at his word,” Hontiveros said. 

Hontiveros said that the probe was not just about Duterte, but to the victims of those killed during the drug war. 

Citing government tallies, at least 6,000 people were killed during Duterte’s war on drugs, but human rights groups say that the number could reach up to 30,000.  

vuukle comment

DRUG WAR

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Singapore, Malaysia, other nations assist in Kristine relief operations

Singapore, Malaysia, other nations assist in Kristine relief operations

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Military aircraft from Singapore and Malaysia have arrived in the country to assist in relief operations in areas devastated...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Storm Leon to intensify in 24 hours

Tropical Storm Leon to intensify in 24 hours

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Tropical Storm Leon is expected to intensify in the next 24 hours after entering the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR),...
Headlines
fbtw
Local rice still cheaper than imported &ndash; DA

Local rice still cheaper than imported – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Local rice remains cheaper by P3 per kilo compared to imported grains, despite the devastation brought by Severe Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
158 areas under state of calamity

158 areas under state of calamity

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
A total of 158 areas across the country have declared a state of calamity in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte expected to face Senate probe today

Duterte expected to face Senate probe today

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Will there be a face-off between former senator Leila de Lima and former president Rodrigo Duterte in today’s first...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Leon' to become typhoon in 24 hours; may intensify into super typhoon

'Leon' to become typhoon in 24 hours; may intensify into super typhoon

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Tropical storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) intensified to a severe tropical storm as it rolled across the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis asks prayers for Philippines after &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo; onslaught

Pope Francis asks prayers for Philippines after ‘Kristine’ onslaught

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
“I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May the Lord support that people, so...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices slightly up on October 29

Fuel prices slightly up on October 29

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Oil firms announced on Monday, October 28, that fuel prices will slightly increase on Tuesday, October 29, following last...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines death toll from 'Kristine' rises to 110

Philippines death toll from 'Kristine' rises to 110

By Pam Castro | 5 hours ago
Rescuers in the Philippines searched a lake and scoured isolated villages on Sunday to locate dozens of missing people as...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 28

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 28

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Several local government units have suspended classes on Monday, October 28, to facilitate rehabilitation efforts in areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with