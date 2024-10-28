LIVE: Senate hearing on Duterte admin's drug war

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is leading the hearing on the drug war launched during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, October 28.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chair of the Senate justice committee, is set to preside over the hearings.

The Senate's motu proprio inquiry in aid of legislation on the war on drugs came after witnesses at the Quad Committee of the House of Representatives implicated Duterte in the extrajudicial killings, as part of his war on drugs campaign.

Former PCSO general manager and CIDG officer Royina Garma claimed she was instructed to look for police officials who are Iglesia Ni Cristo and can replicate the Davao Model in the implementation of the drug war on a national scale.

Garma said the Davao model is a payment and reward system, incentivizing cops who will be able to kill drug suspects. She also alleged the involvement of then-Presidential Adviser and now-Sen. Bong Go in organizing a task force for police operations.

Meanwhile, self-confessed drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa also accused former Philippine National Police chief and now Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa of implicating former Sen. Leila de Lima, Peter Lim and other personalities in the illegal drugs operations.

This prompted Dela Rosa to announce that they will launch a separate inquiry on the drug wars in the Senate.

Dela Rosa claimed Duterte will attend the Senate hearing to answer the allegations against the drug war. The former president, however, failed to attend the previous hearing of the Quad Comm last week saying he was not feeling well.

Pimentel said the Senate hearing will proceed with or without the former president's attendance. The family members of persons killed during the drug war that killed thousands are also expected to attend today's hearing.

Watch the Senate hearing at 10 a.m., on Monday, October 28.