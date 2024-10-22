‘Going ballistic is her self-prescribed therapy’: Marcos' son on VP Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte held a two-hour press conference she dubbed the “Drag Me to Hell Presscon” at the Office of the Vice President in Mandaluyong City on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte, 1st District), the son of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., could no longer hold his tongue after Vice President Sara Duterte’s “abhorrent comments” about his family.

“Going ballistic was perhaps the self-therapy she prescribed for herself,” Sandro said in a statement on Tuesday.

On October 18, Duterte engaged in a two-hour media discussion where she made various comments about the president. She shared how she imagined cutting off Marcos’ head while addressing allegations related to fund misuse in the Department of Education and the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

“For all this time, I have held my tongue out of respect for the vice president given the mandate she was given and the responsibility which her office holds,” Sandro said.

“However, as a son, I cannot stay silent while she threatens to exhume a former president and behead an incumbent one. Besides, her bizarre temper tantrum has been condemned by a nation horrified from such displays of insensitivity towards the dead and cruelty to the living,” he added.

Sandro admitted that his father tried to stop him from commenting, but the lawmaker believes that Duterte has gone too far.

“She crossed the line, leaving the civic and civil space in which disagreements can be rationally argued. Let this be an opportune time to remind ourselves that we mustn't take our mental health for granted and that above all else I sincerely hope she is okay,” Sandro said.

Duterte’s remarks have gone viral, eliciting various reactions from outrage to serious concern.

The vice president’s comments come amid allegations of fund mismanagement, with opposition lawmakers suggesting the possibility of impeachment related to corruption.

The House of Representatives’ good governance committee has been investigating the alleged misuse of public funds.

During the probe, the Commission on Audit confirmed the OVP spent P16 million in 11 days for the rental and maintenance of safehouses.