Government to help Pinoy designers go global

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos assured Filipino designers on Friday of the government’s support for them to conquer the international market.

Speaking at the 2024 Manila FAME in Pasay City, Marcos said the Department of Trade and Industry is working hard to promote Philippine-made products not only in the “local space” but also in the “digital space.”

Manila FAME is a premier trade show that promotes and showcases high-quality home, fashion and lifestyle products from micro, small and medium enterprises and artisan communities in the country.

“The government is able to put you now into not just the local space, but the digital space so that you are now working in the world market,” he said.

“And it’s just up to us to scale up. It’s just up to us to keep the progress going because it’s very important that you’re continuously creative. But … I don’t think that that’s a problem for Filipinos,” the President added. 

In 2023, the creative industry contributed 7.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, amounting to P1.72 trillion in goods and services, while employing around 7.26 million Filipinos.           

