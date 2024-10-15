^

Headlines

UAE pardons 143 Filipinos, says Marcos

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 9:38am
UAE pardons 143 Filipinos, says Marcos
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed over the phone on Oct. 14, 2024.
Bongbong Marcos via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said he was grateful for the pardon of 143 Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Marcos shared that he spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed over the phone last Monday, where he thanked the latter for the pardon. 

“It is always inspiring to hear how our Filipino workers continue to excel and make a positive contribution in the UAE. I expressed my gratitude for the kindness extended to them, particularly their generous pardon of 143 Filipinos, which has brought relief to many families,” Marcos said on his Facebook page.  

Marcos also thanked Zayed for the UAE’s humanitarian aid in recent typhoons and floods. 

“Our nations share strong bonds, rooted in the values and aspirations of our peoples, and I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years ahead,” Marcos said of the UAE.  

The death penalty is legal in the UAE, where Filipinos have been sentenced to death before. In 2023, the UAE pardoned three Filipinos, two of whom were sentenced to the death penalty.

This news from the Palace comes a week after a Filipino was executed in Saudi Arabia for murder. 

The UAE has a significant number of overseas Filipino workers (OFW), according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. In 2023, it was the second leading destination for OFWs among countries in Asia, second only to Saudi Arabia.  

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pro-Duterte Pinoys down, pro-Marcos slightly up &ndash; OCTA

Pro-Duterte Pinoys down, pro-Marcos slightly up – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
More Filipinos identify themselves as pro-Marcos than pro-Duterte, with “independents” or those not affiliated...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No return to ICC despite findings by quad comm&rsquo;

‘No return to ICC despite findings by quad comm’

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Malacañang rejected yesterday proposals for President Marcos to submit a House quad committee report to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Filipinos won't back pro-China candidates in 2025 polls &ndash; survey

Most Filipinos won't back pro-China candidates in 2025 polls – survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 16 hours ago
Most Filipinos are opposed to supporting electoral candidates with pro-China agendas, a survey found.
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman clears Duque of P41B illegal fund transfer

Ombudsman clears Duque of P41B illegal fund transfer

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed the administrative charges against former Health Secretary Francisco Duque III related...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices up by over P2

Fuel prices up by over P2

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
Fuel prices will increase by as much as P2.70 per liter today.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teodoro doubts China&rsquo;s sincerity in South China Sea Code

Teodoro doubts China’s sincerity in South China Sea Code

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. doubts China’s intention to negotiate and conclude a legally binding Code of Conduct...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate seeks court nod for Quiboloy&rsquo;s attendance in probe

Senate seeks court nod for Quiboloy’s attendance in probe

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
A Senate panel has formally requested a trial court to allow the attendance of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy...
Headlines
fbtw

73% of Pinoys won’t support pro-China candidates – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
A large majority of Filipinos are not inclined to support those who are deemed “pro-China candidates” in the May 2025 midterm elections, according to a commissioned survey conducted by Pulse Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
Duque still faces graft raps before Sandiganbayan

Duque still faces graft raps before Sandiganbayan

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman yesterday said the dismissal of administrative charges against former health secretary Francisco...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG&rsquo;s Remulla: All POGOs closed by yearend

DILG’s Remulla: All POGOs closed by yearend

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Make no mistake. There will be no more Philippine offshore gaming operators and other online gaming enterprises in the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with