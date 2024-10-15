UAE pardons 143 Filipinos, says Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said he was grateful for the pardon of 143 Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Marcos shared that he spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed over the phone last Monday, where he thanked the latter for the pardon.

“It is always inspiring to hear how our Filipino workers continue to excel and make a positive contribution in the UAE. I expressed my gratitude for the kindness extended to them, particularly their generous pardon of 143 Filipinos, which has brought relief to many families,” Marcos said on his Facebook page.

Marcos also thanked Zayed for the UAE’s humanitarian aid in recent typhoons and floods.

“Our nations share strong bonds, rooted in the values and aspirations of our peoples, and I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years ahead,” Marcos said of the UAE.

The death penalty is legal in the UAE, where Filipinos have been sentenced to death before. In 2023, the UAE pardoned three Filipinos, two of whom were sentenced to the death penalty.

This news from the Palace comes a week after a Filipino was executed in Saudi Arabia for murder.

The UAE has a significant number of overseas Filipino workers (OFW), according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. In 2023, it was the second leading destination for OFWs among countries in Asia, second only to Saudi Arabia.