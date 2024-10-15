‘I know he is being coerced’: De Lima says on Espinosa's previous illegal drug trade claims

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa (L) talks to Kerwin Espinosa (R), son of the late mayor Rolando Espinosa during the Senate drug hearing at the Senate building in Manila on November 23, 2016. Kerwin was arrested in the United Arab Emirates last month and will face drug trafficking charges.

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Leila de Lima backed claims that it was police chief-turned-senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, acting under the orders of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who had her accused of involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Self-proclaimed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa came forward during the House of Representatives’ quadcom investigation with a shocking testimony: that Dela Rosa forced him to tag De Lima in illegal drug trade—an accusation that snowballed into her seven-year imprisonment.

“I know he is being coerced. And I saw that then PNP (Philippine National Police) Chief Bato was right beside him and there was also former justice [Vitaliano] Aguirre there and that is when I started receiving information: they are the ones who did this and Duterte ordered it,” De Lima said in an interview with ANC’s "Headstart."

De Lima said that she was there in the Senate when the accusation from Espinosa was made. She was barred from the proceedings but De Lima observed them.

Asked about the political shift that allowed the proceedings that probed Duterte, De Lima said that the “political atmosphere is such that it would encourage truth-telling.”

A rift has grown between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of the former president. Despite securing victory in the 2022 national elections together, the vice president has broken away from Marcos’ administration by resigning from his cabinet.

De Lima added that politics could not be avoided.

“If there was still a Uniteam, could there be such a proceeding now? But I would say that it’s a blessing that the Uniteam was dismantled because people are now getting emboldened,” De Lima said.

The former senator said that more revelations could be expected in the House quadcom hearings.

Vindication for De Lima came when her final drug case was junked in June this year.