^

Headlines

‘I know he is being coerced’: De Lima says on Espinosa's previous illegal drug trade claims

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 9:47am
â��I know he is being coercedâ��: De Lima says on Espinosa's previous illegal drug trade claims
Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa (L) talks to Kerwin Espinosa (R), son of the late mayor Rolando Espinosa during the Senate drug hearing at the Senate building in Manila on November 23, 2016. Kerwin was arrested in the United Arab Emirates last month and will face drug trafficking charges.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Leila de Lima backed claims that it was police chief-turned-senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, acting under the orders of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who had her accused of involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Self-proclaimed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa came forward during the House of Representatives’ quadcom investigation with a shocking testimony: that Dela Rosa forced him to tag De Lima in illegal drug trade—an accusation that snowballed into her seven-year imprisonment. 

“I know he is being coerced. And I saw that then PNP (Philippine National Police) Chief Bato was right beside him and there was also former justice [Vitaliano] Aguirre there and that is when I started receiving information: they are the ones who did this and Duterte ordered it,” De Lima said in an interview with ANC’s "Headstart." 

De Lima said that she was there in the Senate when the accusation from Espinosa was made. She was barred from the proceedings but De Lima observed them. 

Asked about the political shift that allowed the proceedings that probed Duterte, De Lima said that the “political atmosphere is such that it would encourage truth-telling.” 

A rift has grown between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of the former president. Despite securing victory in the 2022 national elections together, the vice president has broken away from Marcos’ administration by resigning from his cabinet. 

De Lima added that politics could not be avoided. 

“If there was still a Uniteam, could there be such a proceeding now? But I would say that it’s a blessing that the Uniteam was dismantled because people are now getting emboldened,” De Lima said. 

The former senator said that more revelations could be expected in the House quadcom hearings.

Vindication for De Lima came when her final drug case was junked in June this year.

vuukle comment

BATO DELA ROSA

DRUG WAR

LEILA DE LIMA

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pro-Duterte Pinoys down, pro-Marcos slightly up &ndash; OCTA

Pro-Duterte Pinoys down, pro-Marcos slightly up – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
More Filipinos identify themselves as pro-Marcos than pro-Duterte, with “independents” or those not affiliated...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No return to ICC despite findings by quad comm&rsquo;

‘No return to ICC despite findings by quad comm’

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Malacañang rejected yesterday proposals for President Marcos to submit a House quad committee report to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Filipinos won't back pro-China candidates in 2025 polls &ndash; survey

Most Filipinos won't back pro-China candidates in 2025 polls – survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 16 hours ago
Most Filipinos are opposed to supporting electoral candidates with pro-China agendas, a survey found.
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman clears Duque of P41B illegal fund transfer

Ombudsman clears Duque of P41B illegal fund transfer

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed the administrative charges against former Health Secretary Francisco Duque III related...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices up by over P2

Fuel prices up by over P2

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
Fuel prices will increase by as much as P2.70 per liter today.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DENR, DND conduct review of &lsquo;big one&rsquo; master plan

DENR, DND conduct review of ‘big one’ master plan

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
A thorough review of the master plan is being done by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department...
Headlines
fbtw

Bong Go: No reward system during war on drugs

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Contrary to claims of a former police officer, Sen. Bong Go has strongly denied that a “reward system” was in place during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.
Headlines
fbtw
BFAR vessel harassed by Chinese militia in Pag-asa Island

BFAR vessel harassed by Chinese militia in Pag-asa Island

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Two vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources were harassed by a Chinese militia vessel while conducting a...
Headlines
fbtw
Teodoro doubts China&rsquo;s sincerity in South China Sea Code

Teodoro doubts China’s sincerity in South China Sea Code

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. doubts China’s intention to negotiate and conclude a legally binding Code of Conduct...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with