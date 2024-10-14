^

Headlines

DOJ: PWDs can claim full discount on group meals if for personal consumption

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 6:59pm
DOJ: PWDs can claim full discount on group meals if for personal consumption
The building of the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Persons with disabilities (PWDs) can still avail themselves of the 20% discount and value-added tax (VAT) exemption on food purchases even when dining in groups.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said this in a legal opinion released on October 8. It was in response to a request from Glenda D. Relova, executive director of the National Council on Disability Affairs, who sought clarification on how the PWD discount should be applied in group settings.

Relova noted that the current practice is to apply the discount only to the PWD's share by dividing the total bill by the number of people in the group.

Justice Assistant Secretary Randolph Pascasio stated in the legal opinion:

"In [the] purchase of a group meal which is ideally for food sharing, if it can be clearly determined that it was for the exclusive use, enjoyment or availment of only one (1) person who is a PWD, i.e. dine-in transactions, then the 20% discount and VAT exemption should apply to the total amount of the food purchased."

The DOJ stressed that when a law is clear and unambiguous, it should be applied as written, without any need for further interpretation.

This aligns with the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities, which entitles PWDs to a 20% discount and VAT exemption on specific goods and services from establishments, provided these are for their exclusive use, enjoyment, or benefit.

Section 6.2 of the law's Implementing Rules and Regulations also stresses that to prevent misuse of this privilege, orders should be limited to what is consumed by the person with a disability.

However, the Justice department noted that this is only a legal opinion about the issue, which should serve as a reference for future legislation.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

LEGAL OPINION

PERSONS WITH DISABILITY

PWD

VALUE ADDED TAX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Clarify role on drug war, Duterte PNP chiefs urged

Clarify role on drug war, Duterte PNP chiefs urged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chiefs in the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte should clarify their roles...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO &lsquo;godfather&rsquo; may reveal more info on Guo

POGO ‘godfather’ may reveal more info on Guo

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
The Senate is poised to invite the so-called godfather of Philippine offshore gaming operations to help provide critical information...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to probe drug war killings if House refers report or complaint filed

DOJ to probe drug war killings if House refers report or complaint filed

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
A preliminary investigation and a case build-up concerning the killings of high-profile figures during former President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy&rsquo;s presence requested in upcoming Senate hearing

Quiboloy’s presence requested in upcoming Senate hearing

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy may finally face off with Sen. Risa Hontiveros in a Senate hearing.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Reduce middlemen in rice delivery to lower prices&rsquo;

‘Reduce middlemen in rice delivery to lower prices’

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Retail prices of rice can go down to P43 per kilo if the government cuts the layers of middlemen before the commodity reaches...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P75 million government aid to help boost creative industry

P75 million government aid to help boost creative industry

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) of President Marcos has launched a support program worth P75 million aimed at providing...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, DICT told: Stop deepfakes in 2025 polls

Comelec, DICT told: Stop deepfakes in 2025 polls

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) should work together...
Headlines
fbtw
Repeal mother tongue law, President Marcos asked

Repeal mother tongue law, President Marcos asked

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
President Marcos should repeal the measure stopping the use of mother tongue as the medium of instruction from Kindergarten...
Headlines
fbtw
International disaster meet hosted by Philippines starts today

International disaster meet hosted by Philippines starts today

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
More than 4,000 representatives from 69 countries will gather in the Philippines starting today as the country hosts the 2024...
Headlines
fbtw
Philately not dead, says stamp collector

Philately not dead, says stamp collector

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Despite the advent of technology, stamp collection is not dead, according to Jeremiah Eufemio of the Philippine Stamp...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with