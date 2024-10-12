^

Philippines, Japan vow to strengthen bilateral ties at ASEAN Summit

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 12:57pm
Philippines, Japan vow to strengthen bilateral ties at ASEAN Summit
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) watches United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (front R) speak at the 14th ASEAN-United Nations Summit during the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Vientiane on October 11, 2024.
AFP / Nhac Nguyen

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru agreed to boost bilateral relations and address pressing regional security issues.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos, where Marcos congratulated Ishiba after his inauguration.

Marcos emphasized the importance of cooperation among the Philippines, Japan and the United States, saying that he looks forward to working closely with the new Japanese leader.

During the informal talks, Ishiba said that Japan is seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the Philippines, particularly in defense and economic security.

Both leaders confirmed their commitment to swiftly implementing the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which was signed in July, allowing the deployment of troops on each other's territory, as they boost ties in the face of China's growing assertiveness.

The defense pact provides the legal framework for the Philippines and Japan to send defense personnel to each other's territory for training and other operations.

The signing of the RAA comes as China's saber-rattling towards Taiwan and over the South China Sea fuels fears of a potential conflict that could drag in the United States.

There have been escalating confrontations at sea between Philippine and Chinese ships as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to nearly all of the strategic South China Sea. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

