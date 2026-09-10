DOJ: Manila Interpol to complete docs for Red Notice requests vs Co, others

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice said Thursday, September 10, that Interpol may soon issue Red Notices for former lawmaker Zaldy Co and other fugitives facing charges in the Philippines as authorities work to complete the necessary requirements.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said in a press briefing on Thursday, September 10, that the Philippine Center on Transnational Crimes (PCTC) and Manila Interpol are currently completing the requirements for the requests involving Co and other fugitives from justice.

“Tingin po namin sa lalong madaling panahon, malapit na magkaroon ng kaganapan ‘yung ating kagustuhan na magkaroon ng Red Notice. Hindi lang ho kay former Congressman Zaldy Co, kun’di sa iba pa pong fugitives from justice,” Vida said.

(We think it will be issued soon, our request for the issuance of Red Notice will be realized in the near future. Not only for former Congressman Zaldy Co, but also for other fugitives from justice.)

Among those fugitives, he said, is former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who faces anti-trafficking charges related to Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGO).

A Red Notice is an international request for law enforcement agencies to locate and provisionally arrest an individual with a view to extradition.

Earlier this week, Ombudsman Boying Remulla and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla were reported to have flown to France separately to coordinate with authorities to track Co after the Sandiganbayan issued an arrest warrant against him and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez over their P7.44-billion plunder charge.

Jonvic earlier said he is set to meet with Interpol, which is headquartered in Lyon, France, while Boying is set to talk with French authorities in Paris.

'Not a safe haven'

Vida said the DOJ is also strengthening its cooperation with international agencies to ensure that asylum systems will not be abused by Filipino fugitives, adding that other countries should not be a ‘safe haven’ for officials facing corruption-related charges.

In April, Malacañang confirmed that Co is seeking political asylum in France, while the DOJ said on Thursday in the same press briefing that Roque applied for asylum in Austria.

He said the Philippine government consistently invokes the UN Convention Against Corruption in its coordination with other countries because it is universally accepted.

“‘Yan po ay inuulit-ulit ng iba’t ibang opisyales at kawani ng inyong pamahalaang Pilipinas na, pareho naman tayo dito, ayaw n’yo ng korapsyon, ayaw din namin ng korapsyon. Huwag n’yong payagan na ‘yung sistema o ‘yung option na mag-apply ng asylum ay pamamaraan para makapagtago sa pananagutan,” Vida said.

(That is being repeatedly invoked by different officials and members of your Philippine government, that we are just the same, you dislike corruption, we alos dislike corruptiion. Don't let the system and option of applying for asylum become a way to evade accountability.)

The Philippine government, however, does not oppose asylum applications by fugitives from justice as it only reinforces their requests.

“Kasi kapag nag-oppose ang gobyerno, lalong maha-highlight na ‘uy politically oppressed ‘to’”, Vida said. “Wala naman pong political oppression na nangyayari. Ang gusto lang natin managot sila sa sistemang legal ng Pilipinas.”

(Because if the government opposed, it would be highlighted that ‘this is politically oppressed’. There’s no political oppression happening. What we want is for them to be held liable under Philippine legal systems.)