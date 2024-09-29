^

Headlines

Palace declares special non-working holidays in five localities for October

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 3:14pm
Palace declares special non-working holidays in five localities for October
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits Tangub City Global College (TCGC) in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in five localities across the country for October 2024, the Presidential Communications Office announced on Sunday, September 29.

Through various presidential proclamations, the holidays were declared to commemorate key celebrations and historical events in the respective areas.

Special non-working holidays have been declared in the following localities:

  • Infanta, Pangasinan — October 4 in celebration of its 148th founding anniversary
  • Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur — October 16 to mark its 67th founding anniversary
  • Negros Oriental — October 25 for the Buglasan Festival
  • Angeles City, Pampanga — October 26 to commemorate the "Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan" Festival, an annual celebration honoring the city’s recovery from the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption

Meanwhile, Marcos also declared October 28, 2024, a special non-working day in Dingle, Iloilo to allow its residents to participate in the commemoration of the "Cry of Lincud," the first revolutionary uprising against Spanish colonial rule in Iloilo and Panay Island.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

HOLIDAY

MALACANANG

SPECIAL NON-WORKING HOLIDAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Julian", the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo: I am not a spy, I love the Philippines

Guo: I am not a spy, I love the Philippines

By Shiela Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The usually calm and collected Alice Guo seemed to have lost her cool at a House of Representatives’ quad committee...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Garma a ruthless killer&rsquo;

‘Garma a ruthless killer’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel of the House quad committee branded former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general...
Headlines
fbtw
Julian strengthens into tropical storm

Julian strengthens into tropical storm

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Julian could intensify into a super typhoon as it moves closer to Batanes by tomorrow.
Headlines
fbtw
Diokno eyes House seat as Akbayan nominee

Diokno eyes House seat as Akbayan nominee

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno is abandoning his Senate bid, and will instead seek a seat at the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 18,000 posts up for grabs in 2025 polls

Over 18,000 posts up for grabs in 2025 polls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Over 18,000 positions will be contested by candidates across the country in the May 2025 national and local elections, according...
Headlines
fbtw
BI rushing exit clearance for POGO workers

BI rushing exit clearance for POGO workers

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration would hasten processing of applications of employees of Philippine offshore gaming operators or...
Headlines
fbtw
NZ joins West Philippine Sea exercises with Philippines, US, Australia, Japan

NZ joins West Philippine Sea exercises with Philippines, US, Australia, Japan

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
New Zealand, for the very first time since similar activities began, has joined Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Caritas Manila celebrates graduation of 1,178 scholars

Caritas Manila celebrates graduation of 1,178 scholars

16 hours ago
Caritas Manila’s Youth Servant Leadership and Education Program celebrated the graduation of 1,178 youth servant leaders...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson: I am an independent senatorial candidate

Lacson: I am an independent senatorial candidate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Former senator Panfilo Lacson on Friday said he is an independent candidate despite being in the administration senatorial...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with