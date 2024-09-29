Palace declares special non-working holidays in five localities for October

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in five localities across the country for October 2024, the Presidential Communications Office announced on Sunday, September 29.

Through various presidential proclamations, the holidays were declared to commemorate key celebrations and historical events in the respective areas.

Special non-working holidays have been declared in the following localities:

Infanta, Pangasinan — October 4 in celebration of its 148th founding anniversary

Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur — October 16 to mark its 67th founding anniversary

Negros Oriental — October 25 for the Buglasan Festival

Angeles City, Pampanga — October 26 to commemorate the "Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan" Festival, an annual celebration honoring the city’s recovery from the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption

Meanwhile, Marcos also declared October 28, 2024, a special non-working day in Dingle, Iloilo to allow its residents to participate in the commemoration of the "Cry of Lincud," the first revolutionary uprising against Spanish colonial rule in Iloilo and Panay Island.