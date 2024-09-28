^

KOJC members who harassed police, families to face raps

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP)’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will file cases against people who threatened police officers and their families during the manhunt for Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy.

CIDG director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said he will personally file cases of harassment and direct assault against the personalities he has identified as having harassed him and his family at the time he was leading thousands of policemen looking for Quiboloy at the KOJC compound in Davao City.

“One of the complainants is myself because I was one of the harassed police officials,” he said in an interview over dwPM yesterday.

Torre was then the director of the Davao regional police when he led over 5,000 police officers in the manhunt for Quiboloy, who is facing cases of qualified human trafficking and child abuse before the Pasig and Quezon City courts.

The self-styled appointed son of God is detained at the PNP Custodial Center.

According to Torre, he has no issue if Quiboloy’s supporters were only harassing him and fellow police officers, but what he could not accept was when their respective families were also harassed.

He cited his own case wherein his wife and children were attacked by Quiboloy’s followers on social media platforms.

“The social media accounts of my children were flooded with hate messages,” Torre revealed.

A lawyer of Quiboloy whom he did not identify also made public pronouncements urging his family and relatives to admonish him and stop the manhunt against the preacher.

“They’ll involve our children and our spouses. It’s already gone overboard and I cannot allow that,” Torre said.

For the people who harassed his family, Torre said they should expect notices about their cases in the near future.

“We’ll bring them to the court,” he warned the alleged attackers.

