Replacement ship for Escoda Shoal now on patrol — Security Council

This handout photo taken on September 14, 2024 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on September 15, 2024 shows personnel onboard the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua as it leaves Sabina Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The spokesperson of the country's security council said a replacement vessel is now actively patrolling Sabina (Escoda) Shoal, the latest flashpoint of Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson of the National Security Council, said the Coast Guard vessel was dispatched to Escoda Shoal to ward off attempts to reclaim it and to maintain a presence there following the withdrawal of BRP Teresa Magbanua.

"We will no longer announce where it is or what type of ship it is. But definitely, I can say that there is a replacement," Malaya said in mixed Filipino and English during an interview with Radyo DZBB.

The government's tight-lipped responses to questions about the replacement vessel for BRP Teresa Magbanua come amid attempts by pro-China quarters in the Philippines to speculate on whether the government has given up on the reef.

Malaya is aware of the allegations but maintains that the government will not disclose specifics of the new deployment due to a "shift in communications."

"We are often told that we lack operational security. We are telegraphing our intentions and plans, so we made a shift in our communications where we will no longer disclose them," the security executive said.

"Definitely, I can say with confidence that we did not retreat in the sense that we gave it to China; we just had a repositioning," he added.

The flagship PCG vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua was pulled out of its five-month deployment to Escoda Shoal on September 16 to allow its sick personnel to receive medical care.

The ship was dispatched to Escoda Shoal in April amid China's alleged reclamation activities there.

Since then, Beijing has repeatedly called on the Philippines to tow the ship and earlier filed a diplomatic protest to pressure the country into doing so.

Following the vessel's return to port, both the National Maritime Council and the Coast Guard quickly reassured the public that the Philippines had not relinquished its claim over the disputed reef, which China asserts sovereignty over.

The feature is deep within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone and has been surrounded by the most number of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea since mid-August.

During its five-month deployment to Escoda Shoal, the lone BRP Teresa Magbanua was repeatedly encircled by a larger flotilla of Chinese vessels. It also dealt with diminished supplies due to bad weather, leaving its crew dehydrated and malnourished.

Malaya's confirmation of a new PCG deployment to the contested feature comes a day after the Philippine Navy said it sees no reason for Chinese vessels to block the Philippines from accessing the reef.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said China does not have de facto control over Escoda Shoal even as it has "surged" its number of vessels in the area.

At least 82 Chinese ships were spotted near Escoda Shoal, including 11 warships, from September 71 to 23, based on data from the Philippine Navy.

When asked if the Philippine government has considered driving away Chinese vessels at the disputed feature, a senior Navy official said: "There are many approaches that could be taken. We haven't exhausted yet all approaches."