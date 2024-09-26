^

Headlines

Replacement ship for Escoda Shoal now on patrol — Security Council

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 5:28pm
Replacement ship for Escoda Shoal now on patrolÂ â�� Security Council
This handout photo taken on September 14, 2024 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on September 15, 2024 shows personnel onboard the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua as it leaves Sabina Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard via Agence France Presse

MANILA, Philippines — The spokesperson of the country's security council said a replacement vessel is now actively patrolling Sabina (Escoda) Shoal, the latest flashpoint of Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson of the National Security Council, said the Coast Guard vessel was dispatched to Escoda Shoal to ward off attempts to reclaim it and to maintain a presence there following the withdrawal of BRP Teresa Magbanua.

"We will no longer announce where it is or what type of ship it is. But definitely, I can say that there is a replacement," Malaya said in mixed Filipino and English during an interview with Radyo DZBB. 

The government's tight-lipped responses to questions about the replacement vessel for BRP Teresa Magbanua come amid attempts by pro-China quarters in the Philippines to speculate on whether the government has given up on the reef.

Malaya is aware of the allegations but maintains that the government will not disclose specifics of the new deployment due to a "shift in communications."

"We are often told that we lack operational security. We are telegraphing our intentions and plans, so we made a shift in our communications where we will no longer disclose them," the security executive said.

"Definitely, I can say with confidence that we did not retreat in the sense that we gave it to China; we just had a repositioning," he added.

The flagship PCG vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua was pulled out of its five-month deployment to Escoda Shoal on September 16 to allow its sick personnel to receive medical care. 

The ship was dispatched to Escoda Shoal in April amid China's alleged reclamation activities there. 

Since then, Beijing has repeatedly called on the Philippines to tow the ship and earlier filed a diplomatic protest to pressure the country into doing so. 

Following the vessel's return to port, both the National Maritime Council and the Coast Guard quickly reassured the public that the Philippines had not relinquished its claim over the disputed reef, which China asserts sovereignty over.

The feature is deep within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone and has been surrounded by the most number of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea since mid-August. 

During its five-month deployment to Escoda Shoal, the lone BRP Teresa Magbanua was repeatedly encircled by a larger flotilla of Chinese vessels. It also dealt with diminished supplies due to bad weather, leaving its crew dehydrated and malnourished. 

Malaya's confirmation of a new PCG deployment to the contested feature comes a day after the Philippine Navy said it sees no reason for Chinese vessels to block the Philippines from accessing the reef. 

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said China does not have de facto control over Escoda Shoal even as it has "surged" its number of vessels in the area.

At least 82 Chinese ships were spotted near Escoda Shoal, including 11 warships, from September 71 to 23, based on data from the Philippine Navy. 

When asked if the Philippine government has considered driving away Chinese vessels at the disputed feature, a senior Navy official said: "There are many approaches that could be taken. We haven't exhausted yet all approaches."

vuukle comment

CHINA

ESCODA SHOAL

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House passes budget bill, keeps P1.3 billion cut for OVP

House passes budget bill, keeps P1.3 billion cut for OVP

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
After two weeks of plenary debates, the House of Representatives terminated last night budget deliberations of agencies, including...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes
play

Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A former Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary said on Wednesday, September 25, that she and other employees had...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo names key POGO player, but not &lsquo;most guilty&rsquo;

Guo names key POGO player, but not ‘most guilty’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo on Tuesday revealed a “crucial personality” to the Senate’s investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Alan, Migz in shouting match

Alan, Migz in shouting match

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Tensions ran high at the Senate late Tuesday night after Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Alan Peter Cayetano traded barbs...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Executives of a Philippine offshore gaming operator were allegedly paid by dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to keep...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Unprogrammed funds on the rise: Questions that hound the 2024 budget

Unprogrammed funds on the rise: Questions that hound the 2024 budget

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
For the 2024 budget, Congress added P449.5 billion of unprogrammed funds to the executive branch’s request of P281,908,056,000,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Political aspirants for national positions are set to file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino fishers: P10,000 aid won't cut it amid Chinese threats

Filipino fishers: P10,000 aid won't cut it amid Chinese threats

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Filipino fishers driven away by Chinese vessels’ encroachments in the Philippines’ waters will “surely make...
Headlines
fbtw
PBA player John Amores yields after shooting incident

PBA player John Amores yields after shooting incident

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
PBA Player John Amores surrendered to the police due to threats to his life, according to reports.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with