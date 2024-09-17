Some Chinese ships leave West Philippine Sea, but most still at Escoda Shoal

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Chinese vessels swarming the West Philippine Sea dropped last week, but most remain concentrated in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, according to data from the Philippine Navy released on Tuesday, September 17.

From September 10 to 16, the Philippine Navy spotted 157 Chinese ships meandering near or within the waters of seven features of the West Philippine Sea. This is nearly 25% lower compared to the previous week's record-high of 207 Chinese vessels.

Most or 65 out of the 157 vessels were spotted near Escoda Shoal, a low tide elevation around 75 nautical miles away from Palawan that has become the new flashpoint between the Philippines and China. This is three fewer Chinese vessels compared to the previous week.

Chart shows weekly monitoring data from the Philippine Navy on the number of Chinese vessels surrounding features of the West Philippine Sea

Meanwhile, the number of Chinese ships spotted near Ayungin Shoal went up to 17 from the previous week's 10.

More Chinese ships were also sighted in Bajo de Masinloc, with the Philippine Navy's data showing 18 Chinese vessels were spotted last week — up by five compared to the previous week.



While the total number of Chinese vessels went down to 157, the number of Chinese Coast Guard vessels climbed from 18 to 26. Most are in Ayungin Shoal (10) and Escoda Shoal (9), while six are at Bajo de Masinloc. One Chinese Coast Guard vessel was spotted at the Pag-asa Islands.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, the Navy's spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said China never took control of Escoda Shoal even as BRP Teresa Magbanua had to return to port on Sunday, September 15.

Trinidad told reporters on Tuesday, September 17, that Philippine forces will continue performing their mandate in the tense waterways.

"The guidance to us is to not let up on our visibility patrols, not only in Escoda (Shoal) and Ayungin, but all over the expanse of the [West Philippine Sea]," Trinidad said.

The Navy official attributed the decline in Chinese ships to the weather.

"If you notice the decrease is more on the features that are in the northern part of the Kalayaan Island Group, which is the area more affected by the weather disturbance," he said.

The Philippines recalled BRP Teresa Magbanua back to port on Sunday after Chinese vessels' routine attempts to block the delivery of supplies there left the crew dehydrated.

The Philippine Coast Guard flagship vessel also sustained significant structural damage after the Chinese Coast Guard repeatedly rammed it on August 31 and punched a man-sized hole on the boat.

The vessel was previously anchored at Escoda Shoal since April amid China's reclamation activities in the area.

Most Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea have swarmed the feature in recent weeks as Beijing pressures the Philippines to tow BRP Teresa Magbanua. It claims sovereign rights over the feature and calls its presence there "illegal."

During its five-month deployment to Escoda Shoal, the lone BRP Teresa Magbanua was repeatedly encircled by a larger flotilla of Chinese vessels. It also dealt with diminished supplies due to bad weather, leaving its crew dehydrated and malnourished.