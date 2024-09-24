PAGCOR exec dismisses connection between Ex-PNP chief, Guo’s escape as rumor

The vicinity of the Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court is heavily guarded by the Philippine National Police upon the arrival of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo for her arraignment for graft charges on Sept. 20, 2024,

MANILA, Philippines — After causing a stir that angered the Philippine National Police and its former leaders, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) senior vice president Raul Villanueva admitted that his revelation that a former PNP chief may have helped dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo escape was purely a rumor and that he has no evidence to back up his claim.

Villanueva, a retired military general, made the admission to Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco during a conversation on Monday, September 23.

Francisco spoke with Villanueva over the phone to clarify his statement, which he made during a Senate hearing on the illegal POGOs.

“His explanation is that what he said was purely gossip and he had no basis of what he said,” Francisco told reporters in a phone interview.

The CIDG chief said Villanueva is willing to be interviewed by journalists to clarify the issue should the two of them meet at the Senate on Tuesday.

The topic on whether the PAGCOR official will issue a public apology was not tackled during their conversation, according to Francisco, although he pointed out to the former commander of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines that his statement caused concern not only among former PNP chiefs, but also the entire police organization.

“All he was saying was that he did not specify anything and this is just a rumor among the intelligence community, but I told him that our ex-PNP chiefs were concerned and this has become a big concern and issue in the PNP,” Francisco said.

Asked if Villanueva explained why he made the statement knowing he has no evidence, Francisco replied: “Maybe, it’s better to ask him because I really told him over and over again that I need this information, but he said that it’s really ‘marites’ (colloquial term for gossip) and just rumors.” — Sheila Crisostomo, Emmanuel Tupas, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Rainier Allan Ronda