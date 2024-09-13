^

Philippines stands firm: Escoda Shoal within EEZ

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — While discussions with Beijing “on areas of cooperation” continue, the Philippines remains firm in its position on Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, where the Chinese have intensified acts of aggression, including ramming a Philippine Coast Guard ship on several occassions.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro made this clear to Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong during their frank and candid exchange of views at the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism held in Beijing on Wednesday.

“Emphasizing that Escoda Shoal is within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Philippines, Undersecretary Lazaro reaffirmed the consistent position of the Philippines and explored ways to lower the tension in the area,” the DFA said in a statement.

During the meeting, Chen was said to have asked the Philippines to immediately withdraw its coast guard vessel in Escoda Shoal, apparently referring to the BRP Teresa Magbanua.

“We agreed to continue discussions on areas of co-operation, especially on hotline mechanism, coastguard cooperation, and marine scientific and technological co-operation,” Lazaro said in a post on X.

“I reaffirmed the Philippines’ consistent position and explored ways to lower the tension,” she added.

At the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the importance of BCM as a forum for promoting maritime dialogue and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The last BCM, which led to the release of an Understanding on the Management of the Situation on the Ayungin Shoal, was held in Manila in July. In the July BCM, the Philippines reiterated its stand that it would never seek China’s permission for resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has increased air and naval patrols in Escoda Shoal to support the operations of Teresa Magbanua, which has been dealing almost singlehandedly with rising cases of Chinese harassment in the area.

Meanwhile, retired ambassador and board member of the Maritime Law Association of the Philippines Gilberto Asuque has cited the importance of the proposed Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, saying the measure – if enacted – would lead to the internalization of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea into Philippine laws.

Asuque, former assistant secretary for maritime and ocean affairs of the DFA, stressed the need for informal consultations with the International Maritime Organization and naval powers to ensure that the designated archipelagic sea lanes would be suitable for continuous and expeditious passage and meet navigation safety standards.

He said close coordination with other concerned national government agencies, including through an inter-agency technical working group on the ASL, may be necessary.

