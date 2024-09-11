^

Kanlaon Volcano exhibits heightened unrest

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 4:43pm
Kanlaon Volcano exhibits heightened unrest, emitting steam from its crater on Sept. 10, 2024, 5:30 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Wednesday, September 11, that Kanlaon Volcano continued to show heightened unrest, maintaining its status under Alert Level 2.

State volcanologists said that Kanlaon Volcano experienced over 337 volcanic earthquakes in the 24 hours preceding midnight on Wednesday. 

They explained the volcanic-tectonic earthquakes were caused by the pressure of rising magma, which is when the rocks below the volcano begin cracking.

A volcanic plume, consisting of ash, steam and gasses, was observed erupting from Kanlaon's summit crater, as seen in Phivolcs' thermal IP camera footage of the volcano degassing on September 10 at 5:30 a.m.

Phivolcs also reported earlier that the volcano is emitting about 9,985 tonnes of sulfur dioxide (SO2) a day. 

State volcanologists also found the volcano’s edifice, also known as its cone, to be inflated. When this happens, the agency said that there is a “probable intrusion of magma at depth, which may or may not lead to magmatic eruption.”

Phivolcs also warned of the potential for sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions. This hazard is triggered when magma heats groundwater.

With these volcanic hazards, Phivolcs has recommended prohibiting entry within the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), which is a 4-kilometer radius surrounding Kanlaon. 

Local governments in Negros Occidental have implemented measures following the Phivolcs advisory. This includes class suspensions and barring human activity near the volcano. 

RELATED: Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

Live updates on Kanlaon Volcano can be viewed here.

