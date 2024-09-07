^

Headlines

Philippines' emerging destinations featured at 35th Philippine Travel Mart

Philstar.com
September 7, 2024 | 4:28pm
Philippines' emerging destinations featured at 35th Philippine Travel Mart
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco delivers a speech during 35th Philippine Travel Mart at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Sept. 6, 2024.
Philstar.com / Mabel Cardinez

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) has returned with the 35th Philippine Travel Mart, one of the country's longest-running travel fairs, eyed to boost local tourism in the country’s emerging destinations at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.  

Over 300 exhibitors from 18 regions nationwide—the largest number since the pandemic—have set up booths at the event to promote lesser-known attractions aside from the popular destinations.

The three-day event, which brings together hotels, resorts, travel agencies, tour operators and tourism offices, will run until Sunday, September 8. 

PHILTOA president Arjun Shroff said the travel mart underscores the organization’s commitment to “next-generation tourism.” 

“This 35th Philippine Travel Mart is a testament to our commitment to next-generation tourism,” Shroff said during the launch on Friday, September 6. “It is a platform for sharing knowledge, forging partnerships, and showcasing the best of what the 7641 sun-kissed islands [of] our Philippines [have] to offer.”

“Here, you will find a vibrant tapestry of destinations, culinary delights, amazing experiences, and innovations that reflect the dynamism and resilience of the Philippine tourism industry,” he added. 

With the theme “Next Gen Tourism: Connecting Cultures, Shaping the Future,” this year’s event features designed booths and pavilions from each region, highlighting their culture, attractions, colors and cuisine.

Shroff said greater foot traffic is expected this year.

Last year, the Philippine Travel Mart drew over 60,000 foot traffic, generating P250 million in sales.

Each region and province provides a taste of its culture through mini-tours that include cultural performances and travel seminars.

Other brands and institutions in tourism and hospitality offer accommodation, airfare deals and tour packages.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco affirmed support with PHILTOA and the private sector, local government units and partners to help Philippine tourism thrive, attract more travelers and promote sustainable practices. 

“In 2023, the PTM saw impressive accomplishments with P240 million in event sales, a clear indication that the PTM continues to be [a] key engine for [the] driver of growth in the tourism industry,” Frasco said. 

“Since its inception three decades ago, PTM  has become a vital platform to showcase our diverse tourism offerings to the world, attract both trade and consumer markets, and reinforce our position as a top travel destination,” she added.

The Philippine Travel Mart is in partnership with the PHILTOA, Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board. — Intern, Mabel Cardinez

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senators fume over &lsquo;selfies&rsquo; with Alice Guo

Senators fume over ‘selfies’ with Alice Guo

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Senators yesterday expressed outrage over viral photos of government officials – including the country’s police...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato slams long stay of police at KOJC compound

Bato slams long stay of police at KOJC compound

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 17 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa sees no reason for the extended stay of police who are searching for wanted pastor...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo forgoes bail, operations for police custody

Guo forgoes bail, operations for police custody

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac will remain in the custody of the Philippine National Police where she said she...
Headlines
fbtw
UK firm takes 40 percent of Terra Solar for P34 billion

UK firm takes 40 percent of Terra Solar for P34 billion

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan’s Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has secured a P34-billion investment from UK-based private...
Headlines
fbtw
SC asked: Declare insertion of unprogrammed funds illegal

SC asked: Declare insertion of unprogrammed funds illegal

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Bayan Muna party-list has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to declare as unconstitutional the insertion of unprogrammed funds...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No special treatment for Alice Guo, Abalos clarifies

No special treatment for Alice Guo, Abalos clarifies

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Franciso Marbil took a chartered flight...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine deports 70 Chinese nabbed in POGO raids

Philippine deports 70 Chinese nabbed in POGO raids

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Seventy Chinese nationals nabbed during a recent raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Pasay City were...
Headlines
fbtw
Blockbuster Zobel Prado show comes to Manila

Blockbuster Zobel Prado show comes to Manila

By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 17 hours ago
The blockbuster Prado show – that had thrown a spotlight on a Philippine-born artist for the first time in Madrid since...
Headlines
fbtw
PAOCC wants middlemen removed in SIM card sale

PAOCC wants middlemen removed in SIM card sale

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) is pushing to remove middlemen SIM card sellers to prevent scammers...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with