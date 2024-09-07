Philippines' emerging destinations featured at 35th Philippine Travel Mart

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco delivers a speech during 35th Philippine Travel Mart at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Sept. 6, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) has returned with the 35th Philippine Travel Mart, one of the country's longest-running travel fairs, eyed to boost local tourism in the country’s emerging destinations at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Over 300 exhibitors from 18 regions nationwide—the largest number since the pandemic—have set up booths at the event to promote lesser-known attractions aside from the popular destinations.

The three-day event, which brings together hotels, resorts, travel agencies, tour operators and tourism offices, will run until Sunday, September 8.

PHILTOA president Arjun Shroff said the travel mart underscores the organization’s commitment to “next-generation tourism.”

“This 35th Philippine Travel Mart is a testament to our commitment to next-generation tourism,” Shroff said during the launch on Friday, September 6. “It is a platform for sharing knowledge, forging partnerships, and showcasing the best of what the 7641 sun-kissed islands [of] our Philippines [have] to offer.”

“Here, you will find a vibrant tapestry of destinations, culinary delights, amazing experiences, and innovations that reflect the dynamism and resilience of the Philippine tourism industry,” he added.

With the theme “Next Gen Tourism: Connecting Cultures, Shaping the Future,” this year’s event features designed booths and pavilions from each region, highlighting their culture, attractions, colors and cuisine.

The Philippine Tour Operators Association Inc. opened the 35th Philippine Travel Mart on Friday, September 6, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.



Shroff said greater foot traffic is expected this year.

Last year, the Philippine Travel Mart drew over 60,000 foot traffic, generating P250 million in sales.

Each region and province provides a taste of its culture through mini-tours that include cultural performances and travel seminars.

Other brands and institutions in tourism and hospitality offer accommodation, airfare deals and tour packages.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco affirmed support with PHILTOA and the private sector, local government units and partners to help Philippine tourism thrive, attract more travelers and promote sustainable practices.

“In 2023, the PTM saw impressive accomplishments with P240 million in event sales, a clear indication that the PTM continues to be [a] key engine for [the] driver of growth in the tourism industry,” Frasco said.

“Since its inception three decades ago, PTM has become a vital platform to showcase our diverse tourism offerings to the world, attract both trade and consumer markets, and reinforce our position as a top travel destination,” she added.

The Philippine Travel Mart is in partnership with the PHILTOA, Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board. — Intern, Mabel Cardinez