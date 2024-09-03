DHSUD asked: What are your plans for Filipino homeless?

This photo taken on November 29, 2022 shows a group of homeless people resting next to their pushcart outside an abandoned building in Quezon City, suburban Manila. Pushcarts, known as karitons, are a common sight in the city of more than 13 million people. Often made from scraps of wood, the human-powered carts are used as shelter, storage and a source of income, such as collecting trash to sell to recyclers.

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate panel questioned the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development's (DHSUD) plans for people living on the streets.

During the hearing on the proposed 2025 budget of the DHSUD, the agency presented its various accomplishments and project proposals, but Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III noticed a glaring issue.

“Wala sa presentation ninyo, that means wala sila sa radar niyo. Ang mga nasa radar niyo 'yung mga may kaya magbayad. 'Yung talagang naninirahan diyan sa daan na wala talagang bubong sa ulo nila, wala tayong kaplano-plano sa kanila?” Pimentel asked.

(It is not there in your presentation, that means it is not in your radar. The ones in your radar are the ones who have the capacity to pay. Those who are struggling on the streets that have no roof on their heads, we do not have a plan for them?)

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar admitted that this was a common question posed to them by urban poor groups. However, he said that the local government must work to capacitate the poor to be able to pay.

“Magwalis lang sa kalsada 'yan, makakabayad na ng bahay na tinatayo namin,” Acuzar said.

(By sweeping the streets, they could pay for the houses we are making.)

Under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH), which is the flagship housing program under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, beneficiaries will pay up to P4,000 a month to afford a house under the project. Considering rampant inflation has driven up consumer spending, this may be a steeper price to pay for lower income households.

Pimentel pointed out that since the national government should take the lead when addressing the country’s poverty, particularly the poorest of the poor.

Sen. Cynthia Villar asked if it was possible for the Philippines to have a home for the homeless, like the shelters they have in the United States.

However, Acuzar said that they are already mulling plans to create a temporary staging area until the poor could find jobs, where they will eventually transfer to the 4PH.

Pimentel asked Acuzar if it is possible for them to create these plans and present them to the Senate during the budget season.

The opposition senator said it is still possible to include it in the 2025 national budget, as only a pilot is needed to begin the process.

“If they could come up with just one or two model structures to host the street families in a transitory arrangement…challenge nalang yun,” Pimentel said.

Acuzar said that the agency would come up with the program and the costing.

The housing department’s data indicated that there is an average of 938,77 housing needs since 2016, with the DHSUD and its attached agencies only being able to produce and finance an average of 125,321 of these.