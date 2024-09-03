PNP insists Quiboloy remains inside KOJC compound

In this undated member, Apollo Quiboloy preaches to members of the Restorationist church he founded based in Davao City.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that the PNP remains confident pastor Apollo Quiboloy is still inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound, despite reports from some quarters, including Vice President Sara Duterte, suggesting he had already left Davao City.

“Based on information from our informants and the signals detected by our equipment, we believe there are people present in the underground facility,” Fajardo said.

“We are about 50 percent through with our search, but the continued blocking of gates and buildings by KOJC has further delayed our operations,” she said.

On concerns about the use of force to arrest Quiboloy, Fajardo reiterated that the PNP’s actions were consistent with Section 11 of Rule 113 of the Rules of Court, which allows officers to break into buildings or enclosures they have been barred from entering, if they believe the person they are seeking is inside.

Fajardo also dismissed claims by KOJC supporters that Quiboloy’s life would be in danger if he surrenders.

“There are no threats to his life that we are aware of. Our chief PNP, Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, has personally assured Quiboloy’s safety if he chooses to surrender,” the PNP spokesperson said.

She again appealed to his followers to let the law take its course and that they “must not forget the serious charges he faces.”

Fajardo noted that they would not leave the KOJC compound until every part of it has been thoroughly searched.

“We are determined to complete this mission, and we appeal to KOJC leaders to cooperate so we can conclude this as swiftly as possible,” she said.