^

Headlines

Shiela a scapegoat? Guo family akin to professional liars, swindlers — Gatchalian

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 8:46pm
Shiela a scapegoat? Guo family akin to professional liars, swindlers â�� Gatchalian
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian answers questions from the media on August 29, 2024.
Screengrab of Philstar.com from Youtube

MANILA, Philippines — Shiela Guo may be used as a scapegoat for her family’s alleged involvement in illegal activities. 

This is what Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said during a Kapihan sa Senado on Thursday, August 29.

The senator added the Guo family appeared to be made up of professional liars and swindlers. 

Shiela, the supposed sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, claimed no knowledge of her family’s involvement in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) during the Senate’s investigation into their family’s escape from the country. 

“May possibility na 'yung Guo family ay ginagamit lang ang mga taong ito para pumirma ng mga dokumento at gawing pain para kung may mangyayri, sila 'yung magiging scapegoat, sila ang babagsakan ng mga kaso,” Gatchalian said, referring to Shiela and POGO incorporator Cassandra Ong.

(There is a possibility that the Guo family is just using these people to sign off on documents and to turn into an offering so that if something happens, they become the scapegoat, the cases will fall on them.) 

The evidence is stacked against Shiela, who signed off on the Guos’ financial statements as a corporate secretary. 

Gatchalian said that Shiela signed at least 90 documents for her family’s businesses. On top of being a corporate secretary, Shiela’s roles in her family’s companies include a treasurer and a chief finance officer. 

“We have to be very careful with this Guo family, they are like professional liars and professional swindlers,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

The senator referred to Shiela as the financial center of her family’s operations, adding that they would not entrust a random person to affix their signature on such documents. 

Senators were left with more questions than answers during the Senate hearing on Thursday, August 27. Their questions to Shiela were often met with “I do not know.” 

Gatchalian pointed out that Shiela’s narrative was similar to that of Alice’s when the dismissed mayor faced the Senate. 

To recall, Alice was unable to recall basic information about her childhood, reiterating the same story that she was just a simple girl who was homeschooled.

Shiela admitted to escaping the country with her family but could not recall the exact date, or mode of transportation.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

POGOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Many nations&rsquo; ask US Coast Guard for help

‘Many nations’ ask US Coast Guard for help

By Pia Lee-Brago | 22 hours ago
Several countries have been reaching out to the United States Coast Guard for support, including training, as China pursues...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines waited too long to thwart China's incursions at sea &ndash; DND chief

Philippines waited too long to thwart China's incursions at sea – DND chief

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Philippines' failure to immediately counter China's illegal activities in the West Philippine Sea weakened its position...
Headlines
fbtw
Evangelist group urges Quiboloy to surrender: &lsquo;No one is above the law&rsquo;

Evangelist group urges Quiboloy to surrender: ‘No one is above the law’

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
“In light of the ongoing situation involving Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and co-accused members of KOJC, we urge him to consider...
Headlines
fbtw
China's top diplomat warns visiting US official over support for the Philippines

China's top diplomat warns visiting US official over support for the Philippines

16 hours ago
China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday warned visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan over supporting the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law enabling Loss and Damage Fund

Marcos signs law enabling Loss and Damage Fund

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law the “The Loss and Damage Fund Board Act”, which is the enabling...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Climate change fueled deadly Typhoon Carina &mdash; study

Climate change fueled deadly Typhoon Carina — study

8 hours ago
Climate change turbocharged the winds and rain of Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi), which killed dozens of people...
Headlines
fbtw
SC rules long absence from home as psychological incapacity in marriage

SC rules long absence from home as psychological incapacity in marriage

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In an 18-page decision promulgated on April 17, the high court approved a petition granting the nullity of marriage between...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration to deport Japanese fugitive for fraud, money laundering

Immigration to deport Japanese fugitive for fraud, money laundering

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Hiroyuki Kawasaki, 37, was arrested in NAIA Terminal 1 on August 14, while he was about to board a Philippine Airlines flight...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: House hearing on DPWH's 2025 budget

LIVE: House hearing on DPWH's 2025 budget

By PhilstarLIVE | 12 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations is once again holding a hearing on the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with