^

Headlines

Marcos signs law establishing Loss and Damage Fund Board

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 11:47am
Marcos signs law establishing Loss and Damage Fund Board
Photo from the Presidential Communications Office shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the copy of the "Loss and Damage Fund Board Act," which was signed into law on Aug. 28, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law the "Loss and Damage Fund Board Act," the enabling measure that grants legal personality to the board governing the international climate change fund.

The Philippines was selected as the host of the Loss and Damage Fund, an initiative from the United Nations Climate Conference aimed at assisting countries negatively impacted by climate change.

The law was signed on Wednesday and uploaded to the Official Gazette on Thursday.

“To accelerate access to critical climate finance and investments for future-proofing the economy and ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth for all Filipinos, the state supports the hosting of the governing Board of the Fund in the Philippines,” Republic Act 12019 read.

“Towards this end, the State recognizes the need to grant judicial personality and legal capacity to the Board to enable it to discharge its roles and functions,” it added.

Under the "Loss and Damage Fund Board Act," the Loss and Damage Fund Board (LDFB) will have the authority to enter into contracts, acquire and dispose of immovable and movable property, initiate legal proceedings, and more.

The law also allows the LDFB to enter into hosting arrangements with the World Bank.

During his third State of the Nation Address, Marcos urged Congress to pass a bill enabling the Philippines to host the fund. His sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, oversaw the bill's passage in the Senate.

Marcos has been mentioning the Loss and Damage Fund since 2023, saying that smaller countries like the Philippines have been disproportionately affected by climate change. 

The Philippines secured a seat in the Loss and Damage Fund in December 2023 and was eventually chosen as the host, beating out Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Barbados, Bahamas, Togo, Kenya and Eswatini.

vuukle comment

CLIMATE CHANGE

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Many nations&rsquo; ask US Coast Guard for help

‘Many nations’ ask US Coast Guard for help

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Several countries have been reaching out to the United States Coast Guard for support, including training, as China pursues...
Headlines
fbtw
Cop confirms reward system in drug war

Cop confirms reward system in drug war

By Shiela Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Controversial police Col. Jovie Espenido yesterday confirmed that there was a reward and quota system under formerpresident...
Headlines
fbtw
US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea &ndash; coast guard admiral

US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea – coast guard admiral

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The United States is employing a two-pronged approach to counter China’s aggression in the South China Sea: upholding...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP secret funds used for tables, chairs, medicine

OVP secret funds used for tables, chairs, medicine

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
A year after the P125 million in confidential funds spent by the Office of the Vice President in just 11 days sparked controversy,...
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC tunnel connected to hangar

KOJC tunnel connected to hangar

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Apart from a bunker, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound has secret tunnels, one of which is connected to a private hangar...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines calls for increased international backing in West Philippine Sea dispute

Philippines calls for increased international backing in West Philippine Sea dispute

By Pia Lee-Brago | 4 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. is asking the international community for more support as the Philippines continues...
Headlines
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains across Luzon, Visayas

Habagat to bring rains across Luzon, Visayas

6 hours ago
The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring rainy weather to several parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday,...
Headlines
fbtw
What it takes to safeguard Philippines' 2016 arbitral win from political shifts

What it takes to safeguard Philippines' 2016 arbitral win from political shifts

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
"We should make sure to elect leaders who will indubitably recognize the gains of the arbitral ruling and will seek to enforce...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with