^

Climate and Environment

Marcos urges Congress to pass enabling law for Loss and Damage Fund

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 4:55pm
Marcos urges Congress to pass enabling law for Loss and Damage Fund
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his third State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 22, 2024.
RTV Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the Congress needs to pass an enabling law for the Loss and Damage Fund, an international budget for countries affected by climate change.  

During his third SONA, Marcos recounted that the Philippines was selected  to host the Loss and Damage Fund. The Loss and Damage Fund, initiated by a United Nations Climate Conference, is an endowment that is meant to assist developing countries affected by climate change.  

“This will require an enabling law from Congress to confer the legal personality and capacity to the Board,” Marcos said in his SONA.

Marcos said that the effects of climate change have become more severe, with the Philippines' geographical location making it more vulnerable, making the country a proactive advocate of climate change. 

During the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta, Indonesia, Marcos had urged world leaders to enact the Loss and Damage Fund. 

“Countries with the smallest carbon footprints disproportionately bear the heaviest burden of climate change. We need to urgently realize the Loss and Damage Fund to catalyze assistance to address climate change,” Marcos said in September 2023. 

In December 2023, the Philippines was able to secure a seat in the Loss and Damage Fund board seat. The Philippines was eventually selected to host the Fund, beating Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Barbados, Bahamas, Togo, Kenya and Eswatini.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

SONA 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
June hottest on record, beating 2023 high &mdash; EU climate monitor
14 days ago

June hottest on record, beating 2023 high — EU climate monitor

By Chloé Farand | 14 days ago
Last month was the hottest June on record across the globe, the EU's climate monitor said Monday, capping half a year of wild...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'Not the end of the world', says data scientist on the big issues
July 7, 2024 - 3:19pm

'Not the end of the world', says data scientist on the big issues

By Ivan Couronne | July 7, 2024 - 3:19pm
Humanity has made great strides in recent decades: air is cleaner; poverty, deforestation and childhood mortality have fallen;...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Painting roofs white helps lower city heat, studies say
July 5, 2024 - 6:11pm

Painting roofs white helps lower city heat, studies say

By Delphine Paysant | July 5, 2024 - 6:11pm
White or reflective paint is more effective at cooling cities than covering roofs in solar panels or greenery, scientists...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 million people &mdash; report
July 2, 2024 - 6:16pm

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 million people — report

July 2, 2024 - 6:16pm
Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Coal reliance growing in Philippines, Indonesia &mdash; report
July 2, 2024 - 9:31am

Coal reliance growing in Philippines, Indonesia — report

July 2, 2024 - 9:31am
Coal accounts for a growing share of electricity generation in the Philippines and Indonesia, which are failing to ramp up...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with