7 cops injured, 3 arrested in clash at Quiboloy group rally

Followers of native church the Kingdom of Jesus Christ block the road leading to the Davao International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in protest of the alleged oppression against them as their founder, Apollo Quiboloy, is wanted internationally for sex offenses and human trafficking.

MANILA, Philippines — Tensions between pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s group and the police escalated on Sunday evening, resulting in injuries to at least seven police officers and the arrest of three Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members during a rally outside the group’s compound in Davao City.

According to a report from the Philippine National Police (PNP) public information office, the officers sustained head injuries, nose bridge bleeding, bruises and a left knee injury.

Six of the officers were transported to Camp Quintin M. Merecido Hospital for treatment, while one received treatment at the scene.

The rally, which was supposedly a prayer and candle-lighting event, turned violent when KOJC members and other persons allegedly blocked the national highway with vehicles, including a wing van, cranes and a fire truck, obstructing both sides of the road near the KOJC compound.

This also affected access to the Davao International Airport, although the airport’s entrance remained open, according to Dela Rey.

“The rallyists violated the permit issued by the Davao City government, which allowed them to conduct the event inside the KOJC compound. Instead, they held the rally on the highway and burned tires, turning the situation aggressive and violent,” Dela Rey said over dwPM.

The PNP arrested three persons during the rally who were charged with obstruction of justice and direct assault.

Other possible charges, according to Fajardo, are being considered with PNP “lawyers studying possible charges, including human trafficking, illegal detention and assault on police officers.”

Dela Rey noted that the police employed maximum tolerance throughout the event but warned that dispersal could occur if the blockade was not removed.

Despite ongoing negotiations, around 200 rallyists remained in front of the KOJC compound on Monday, with additional police forces being deployed to manage the situation.

“We’ve requested an augmentation of 300 officers to support the 2,000 police personnel already on the ground,” Dela Rey said.

The regional police offices in Soccskargen, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have expressed their solidarity with their Davao counterparts.

Fajardo denied allegations that the police initiated the violence.

“The PNP did not start the commotion. We have maintained maximum tolerance, despite our officers being attacked with fire extinguishers and other objects,” Fajardo said during a news briefing at Camp Crame.

She added that the PNP is investigating reports that KOJC members may have inflicted injuries on themselves to blame the police.

“We have video evidence showing that KOJC members were hurting each other to create false accusations against the police. We are currently authenticating this footage,” Fajardo added.

She urged Quiboloy and his supporters to allow the police to carry out their duties peacefully.

“This is not a fight against the KOJC. These are valid warrants of arrest against specific individuals. We appeal to the KOJC to cooperate and allow us to complete our legal responsibilities,” Fajardo said. — Roel Pareño, Diana Lhyd Suelto, Janvic Mateo, Bella Cariaso, Rudy Santos