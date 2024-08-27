^

Headlines

7 cops injured, 3 arrested in clash at Quiboloy group rally

Mark Ernest Villeza - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 8:57am
7 cops injured, 3 arrested in clash at Quiboloy group rally
Followers of native church the Kingdom of Jesus Christ block the road leading to the Davao International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in protest of the alleged oppression against them as their founder, Apollo Quiboloy, is wanted internationally for sex offenses and human trafficking.
Diana Lhyd Suelto for The STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Tensions between pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s group and the police escalated on Sunday evening, resulting in injuries to at least seven police officers and the arrest of three Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members during a rally outside the group’s compound in Davao City.

According to a report from the Philippine National Police (PNP) public information office, the officers sustained head injuries, nose bridge bleeding, bruises and a left knee injury.

Six of the officers were transported to Camp Quintin M. Merecido Hospital for treatment, while one received treatment at the scene.

The rally, which was supposedly a prayer and candle-lighting event, turned violent when KOJC members and other persons allegedly blocked the national highway with vehicles, including a wing van, cranes and a fire truck, obstructing both sides of the road near the KOJC compound.

This also affected access to the Davao International Airport, although the airport’s entrance remained open, according to Dela Rey.

“The rallyists violated the permit issued by the Davao City government, which allowed them to conduct the event inside the KOJC compound. Instead, they held the rally on the highway and burned tires, turning the situation aggressive and violent,” Dela Rey said over dwPM.

The PNP arrested three persons during the rally who were charged with obstruction of justice and direct assault.

Other possible charges, according to Fajardo, are being considered with PNP “lawyers studying possible charges, including human trafficking, illegal detention and assault on police officers.”

Dela Rey noted that the police employed maximum tolerance throughout the event but warned that dispersal could occur if the blockade was not removed.

Despite ongoing negotiations, around 200 rallyists remained in front of the KOJC compound on Monday, with additional police forces being deployed to manage the situation.

“We’ve requested an augmentation of 300 officers to support the 2,000 police personnel already on the ground,” Dela Rey said.

The regional police offices in Soccskargen, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have expressed their solidarity with their Davao counterparts.

Fajardo denied allegations that the police initiated the violence.

“The PNP did not start the commotion. We have maintained maximum tolerance, despite our officers being attacked with fire extinguishers and other objects,” Fajardo said during a news briefing at Camp Crame.

She added that the PNP is investigating reports that KOJC members may have inflicted injuries on themselves to blame the police.

“We have video evidence showing that KOJC members were hurting each other to create false accusations against the police. We are currently authenticating this footage,” Fajardo added.

She urged Quiboloy and his supporters to allow the police to carry out their duties peacefully.

“This is not a fight against the KOJC. These are valid warrants of arrest against specific individuals. We appeal to the KOJC to cooperate and allow us to complete our legal responsibilities,” Fajardo said. — Roel Pareño, Diana Lhyd Suelto, Janvic Mateo, Bella Cariaso, Rudy Santos

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: No politics in Quiboloy arrest order

Palace: No politics in Quiboloy arrest order

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin called on the camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy yesterday to respect...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP tests flares in disputed sea

AFP tests flares in disputed sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has started testing flares in the West Philippine Sea, with AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo still in Indonesia &ndash; BI

Alice Guo still in Indonesia – BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Leal Guo of Bamban, Tarlac is still in Indonesia amid claims of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD vows to protect victims of trafficking

DSWD vows to protect victims of trafficking

By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
Amid the ongoing manhunt for fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said it is...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate gets custody of Shiela Guo ahead of hearing

Senate gets custody of Shiela Guo ahead of hearing

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
A total of 26 resource persons, including department secretaries as well as bureau and agency heads, are expected to appear...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Oil firms slash fuel prices by up to P1.90

Oil firms slash fuel prices by up to P1.90

By Brix Lelis | 9 hours ago
Amid weak demand in the global oil market, a fuel price reduction of up to P1.90 per liter will greet motorists today,
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyer: Cassandra Ong has valid Philippine passport

Lawyer: Cassandra Ong has valid Philippine passport

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
There was no reason for the repatriation of Cassandra Li Ong from Indonesia to the Philippines, since no case has been filed...
Headlines
fbtw

Health workers hold protest vs government, DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Health care workers yesterday protested for a living wage, job security, mass hiring of workers and the release of unpaid benefits.
Headlines
fbtw
China says took 'control measures' against Philippine ships near disputed reef

China says took 'control measures' against Philippine ships near disputed reef

12 hours ago
China said it took "control measures" on Monday against two Philippine Coast Guard ships that had entered waters near the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with