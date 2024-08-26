23 Pinoy crew of Sounion home soon

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion as seen on Dec. 8, 2012 in Rotterdam, as recorded on Vessel Finder.

MANILA, Philippines — The 23 Filipino crewmen of Greek-flagged MT Sounion, which was attacked by Houthi rebels, are coming home soon, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said the Filipino seafarers are currently going through necessary protocols and would be repatriated soon.

“I talked to the seafarers to ask how they were and they said they are safe in the hotel where they are staying,” Cacdac said in a news forum Saturday.

For security reasons, Cacdac said they could not disclose where the crewmen of MT Sounion are now staying.

He gave assurances that the Filipino seafarers will be getting necessary assistance from the government aside from benefits from their employers.

He also reported that he met with international maritime stakeholders and discussed more intensified protection for seafarers passing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.