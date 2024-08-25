Quiboloy allies Dutertes call out PNP's KOJC compound raid

President Rodrigo Duterte witnesses the program proper before leading the wreath-laying ceremony at the Holocaust Memorial Park in Rishon Lezion, Israel on Sept. 5, 2018. Joining the president is presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte and former President Rodrigo Duterte, close allies of fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, condemned the police operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City on Saturday, where the doomsday preacher is believed to be hiding.

The Dutertes released their separate statements after the raid of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in KOJC’s compound on Saturday, which involved 2000 police men.

A KOJC member of heart attack during the police operation.

'Abuse of authority'

Meanwhile, in his statement, the former president, who has been tagged to have committed alleged human rights violations during his administration, said that the country has never been in a “more tragic state” as “rights have been trampled upon” by the state’s laws.

“We sympathize with the members of the KoJC for having become victims of political harassment, persecution, violence and abuse of authority. This certainly puts a dark stain on the hands of those involved in today's incident, led by no less than the top police official of the region,” Rodrigo said in a statement.

“Again, let us ask this administration how it can guarantee the preservation of the constitutional rights of our fellow Filipinos when even the most fundamental of these rights are being blatantly violated?” he added.

Quiboloy is Duterte’s spiritual advisor and close ally.

In a separate statement, the vice president also condemned the police raid, calling it a “gross abuse of police power.”

She said that the raid resulted in “harassment of religious worshipers, the abuse of minors, and the unnecessary loss of life.”

“These acts are not only a blatant violation of Constitutionally-protected rights but a betrayal of the trust that we, Filipinos, place in the very institution sworn to protect and serve us,” Sara said in a statement.

“Hindi ko rin maiwasang matanong sa sarili kung ang paggamit ba ng di pangkaraniwang pwersa at di makatarungang pang-aabuso sa ordinaryong Pilipino, upang maipatupad ang naturang warrant of arrest, ay dahil sa ang akusado ay isang kilalang Duterte-supporter,” she added.

(I cannot help but ask whether the use of extraordinary force and unjust abuse to serve the warrant is because the accused is a Duterte supporter).

This has been the second time the PNP has raided the compound of Quiboloy to serve the warrants of arrest against him on the cases of child and sexual abuse charges, along with the non-bailable trafficking in persons charge. These are previously issued by courts in Pasig City and Davao City.

Aside from local charges, Quiboloy is also facing outstanding warrants in the United States for child and sexual trafficking, fraud and coercion; conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling.

The first raid occurred to attempt to arrest Quiboloy on July 10, which was also condemned by the former president who is also the KOJC property administrator.