Roque slams House detention as 'abuse of power, harassment'

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque attends a House of Representatives inquiry probing into Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators on Aug. 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque called his detention in the House of Representatives an "abuse of power," claiming that his absence from a hearing was a mere mistake.

The House quad-committee investigating the links between Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and extrajudicial killings cited Roque in contempt last Thursday after learning that he had lied about his absence during the mega-panel’s August 16 hearing. Roque claimed to be in court that day.

Rep. Ron Salo (Kabayan party-list) made the motion to cite Roque in contempt after presenting a certification from the Manila Court stating that Roque did not appear there on the day he claimed. Despite dissenting opinions from other lawmakers, panel chair Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte) approved the motion.

“My 24-hour detention is unwarranted. Simply, it is an abuse of power. It is political harassment,” Roque said in a statement on Thursday.

Roque denied lying, claiming instead that he had merely made a mistake. “Congress is closed on Fridays, so I thought the hearing was scheduled on August 15, Thursday, just like the two previous House hearings set on Thursday. There was no disrespect. I have appeared in three out of four invitations,” Roque said.

Roque was detained at the House of Representatives for 24 hours.

Linked to POGOs. The former presidential spokesperson has been tagged in inquiries into the controversial POGOs since the gaming hub Lucky South 99 listed Roque as its legal officer.

Lucky South 99, located in Porac, Pampanga, was one of the POGO hubs raided by authorities due to suspected criminal activities such as human trafficking and torture.

Both chambers of Congress have summoned him to their hearings.

To add fuel to the fire, Alejandro Tengco, chair of the gaming regulator PAGCOR, said Roque had assisted Lucky South 99 representative Cassandra Li Ong in reapplying for a license renewal in 2023. Roque then went on record to deny this.

Roque’s apparent ties to POGOs, however, do not end there. At a Senate hearing in July, Roque admitted ties to a house in Benguet where two suspected POGO workers were found hiding.