^

Headlines

Roque slams House detention as 'abuse of power, harassment'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 10:08am
Roque slams House detention as 'abuse of power, harassment'
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque attends a House of Representatives inquiry probing into Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators on Aug. 22, 2024.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque called his detention in the House of Representatives an "abuse of power," claiming that his absence from a hearing was a mere mistake.

The House quad-committee investigating the links between Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and extrajudicial killings cited Roque in contempt last Thursday after learning that he had lied about his absence during the mega-panel’s August 16 hearing. Roque claimed to be in court that day.

Rep. Ron Salo (Kabayan party-list) made the motion to cite Roque in contempt after presenting a certification from the Manila Court stating that Roque did not appear there on the day he claimed. Despite dissenting opinions from other lawmakers, panel chair Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte) approved the motion.

“My 24-hour detention is unwarranted. Simply, it is an abuse of power. It is political harassment,” Roque said in a statement on Thursday.

Roque denied lying, claiming instead that he had merely made a mistake. “Congress is closed on Fridays, so I thought the hearing was scheduled on August 15, Thursday, just like the two previous House hearings set on Thursday. There was no disrespect. I have appeared in three out of four invitations,” Roque said.

Roque was detained at the House of Representatives for 24 hours.

Linked to POGOs. The former presidential spokesperson has been tagged in inquiries into the controversial POGOs since the gaming hub Lucky South 99 listed Roque as its legal officer.

Lucky South 99, located in Porac, Pampanga, was one of the POGO hubs raided by authorities due to suspected criminal activities such as human trafficking and torture.

Both chambers of Congress have summoned him to their hearings.

To add fuel to the fire, Alejandro Tengco, chair of the gaming regulator PAGCOR, said Roque had assisted Lucky South 99 representative Cassandra Li Ong in reapplying for a license renewal in 2023. Roque then went on record to deny this.

Roque’s apparent ties to POGOs, however, do not end there. At a Senate hearing in July, Roque admitted ties to a house in Benguet where two suspected POGO workers were found hiding.

vuukle comment

ACE BARBERS

HARRY ROQUE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

RON SALO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Children's publishers decry 'excessive' cost of Sara's self-authored book

Children's publishers decry 'excessive' cost of Sara's self-authored book

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
In a time of slumping morale among reading advocates in the Philippines, Vice President Sara Duterte's planned P10-million-print...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte ordered killing of drug inmates, hitmen claim

Duterte ordered killing of drug inmates, hitmen claim

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Two inmates from the Davao penitentiary have come forward and tagged former president Rodrigo Duterte as the mastermind who...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to get smallpox vaccine from WHO

Philippines to get smallpox vaccine from WHO

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health will acquire of smallpox vaccines that can help protect Filipinos against the threat of mpox.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Alyansa&rsquo; Senate slate not official, says Lakas-CMD

‘Alyansa’ Senate slate not official, says Lakas-CMD

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The purported lineup of senatorial candidates for the 2025 polls of the administration-led Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara&rsquo;s book plagiarized? Risa to block P10 million budget

Sara’s book plagiarized? Risa to block P10 million budget

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Social media and online forums were abuzz yesterday after claims circulated that the picture book authored by Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US security adviser condemns &lsquo;deliberate collision&rsquo; with PCG ships

US security adviser condemns ‘deliberate collision’ with PCG ships

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
United States Security Adviser Jake Sullivan recently called his Philippine counterpart to denounce last Monday’s ramming...
Headlines
fbtw
Pampanga RTC convicts Chinese national of money laundering

Pampanga RTC convicts Chinese national of money laundering

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 10 hours ago
The Regional Trial Court Branch 56 of Angeles City has found drug laboratory operator Xinli Chen guilty of 35 counts of money...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs tax-free donations for athletes, stricter candidate substitution

House OKs tax-free donations for athletes, stricter candidate substitution

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading several measures, including the exemption of...
Headlines
fbtw

UN warns disasters to increase by 40% by 2030

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Disasters will increase by 40 percent by 2030 amid the ongoing threat of climate change, according to United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific chief Marco Tosca...
Headlines
fbtw
Cassandra Ong, Sheila Guo back in the Philippines; Senate to serve arrest warrant to Alice

Cassandra Ong, Sheila Guo back in the Philippines; Senate to serve arrest warrant to Alice

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
Shiela Leal Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and Philippine offshore gaming operator incorporator Cassandra...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with