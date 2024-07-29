Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque denied that he owns the raided property in Tuba, Benguet where two alleged Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) were apprehended by authorities—but confirmed that a company he has interests in owns it.

Roque appeared in the Senate to air his side of the story. Over the weekend, two undocumented foreigners, believed to be POGO workers, were arrested at the house that was believed to belong to Roque.

“Ang bahay po na tinutukoy niyo sa Tuba, Benguet ay rehistrado po sa isang korporasyon. Tinirhan ko po ‘yan noong ako ay umalis ng gobyerno and I do have an interest in the corporation that owns it. Pero wala po sa akin ang possession ng bahay na ‘yan, dahil as of January of 2024, ‘yan po ay pinaupahan ng korporasyon,” Roque said.

(The house being referred to in Tuba, Benguet, is registered under a corporation. I lived there when I left the government and I do have an interest in the corporation that owns it. But that house is not in my possession because as of January 2024, that belongs to a corporation.)

However, Roque admitted that he plans to buy the said company.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman was dragged into the POGO controversy after Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chief Alejandro Tengco said that he served as counsel to the POGO Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga— which Roque denied at the hearing.

Tengco previously said that Roque approached PAGCOR asking them to help an individual named Cassandra Li Ong, who was allegedly scammed. Ong was revealed to be an incorporator for Lucky South 99, but Roque said that she had introduced herself as part of Whirlwind Corp.

“I have never acted as legal counsel for Lucky South 99,” Roque said.

“Ayaw niyo man amining abogado kayo ng POGO, malinaw na abogado kayo ng taga-areglo ng POGO,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in response.

(You may not admit that you are a lawyer for POGOs, but it is clear that you were a lawyer for POGO negotiators.)

The hearing got heated between Roque and Hontiveros when the former accused the latter of insinuating. Hontiveros dismissed the claim, saying that the probe has been going on for too long for anything other than straight talk. Roque, who lost his 2022 senatorial bid, talked over Hontiveros and recited the rules of the Senate.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian had to step in and asked Roque to respect Hontiveros as the committee chair.

“One more and I will cite you in contempt, and if you disrespect the chairperson, we will be compelled to cite you in contempt,” Gatchalian said.

Roque's executive assistant's ties to POGO hub

Meanwhile, Roque’s former executive assistant, Alberto Rodulfo "AR" De La Serna, admitted to staying at the POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga.

De La Serna first garnered attention last month after the POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga was raided where his appointment papers were found. The documents stated his appoint as an Executive Assistant III with a Salary Grade 20 under the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson in 2021. It was also discovered that Roque funded De La Serna as a travel companion in Europe.

When asked by Hontiveros why his documents were found in the POGO hub, De La Serna said that he used to stay there.

“Nakita po yung mga documents ko po sa POGO facility sa Porac kasi dun po ako nakiki-stay po, Madame Chair. I am currently a student pilot at a flying school in Pampanga po,” De La Serna said.

(The documents were seen in the POGO facility because I was staying there, Madame Chair. I am currently a student pilot at a flying school in Pampanga.)

De La Serna said he was staying at the POGO facility for free, much to Hontiveros’ suspicion.