^

Headlines

No information on ICC warrant — DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 18, 2024 | 5:11pm
No information on ICC warrant â�� DOJ
This photo shows the facade of the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court said it has not received any information regarding a potential warrant of arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for former President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials.

This has been confirmed by Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez in a message to Philstar.com on Sunday.

“We don't have any information on that matter as we are no longer part of the ICC and thus, not bound by any of its processes,” Vasquez said. 

In an interview with political analyst Richard Heydarian on Tuesday evening, former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said that the international tribunal might issue a warrant of arrest against the former president and other individuals next month. 

"I think the day of reckoning is coming closer, because what I'm hearing is that a warrant of arrest will be issued by the ICC sometime in September,” Carpio said in a vlog interview with Heydarian.

In response to these reports, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, who previously served as the Philippine National Police Chief and was instrumental in the former administration’s drug war, said he would seek assistance from the Supreme Court to prevent any action by the Marcos administration to enforce such an arrest order.

“The Supreme Court would only act on it once a warrant of arrest is issued. The ICC is beyond our jurisdiction and control, so we have to wait if they will indeed issue a warrant,” Dela Rosa said, according to a report by The STAR. 

On July 28, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV disclosed an ICC prosecutor’s document listing names of former Philippine National Police officials “under suspicion” for allegedly ordering the killings of drug suspects and users from 2011 to 2019. Dela Rosa was among those mentioned.

Last week, Dela Rosa also proposed a law aimed at blocking government cooperation with the international tribunal.

Despite the Philippines no longer being a member of the ICC,  Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that the country is still committed to Interpol.

He also previously said that the Philippine government will not block Interpol from doing its job once the international tribunal orders the arrest of individuals.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra echoed the sentiment, expressing concerns about non-governmental interference in the ICC prosecutor’s investigation into the alleged crimes. — with reports from the Star/Daphne Galvez

vuukle comment

BATO DELA ROSA

DRUG WAR

DUTERTE

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P27 million disallowance vs PhilSOC upheld

P27 million disallowance vs PhilSOC upheld

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has upheld the validity of a Notice of Disallowance covering a P27.22-million fund transferred by...
Headlines
fbtw
US missiles not a threat, Philippines tells China

US missiles not a threat, Philippines tells China

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Manila has sought to reassure Beijing that the presence of a US intermediate-range missile system on Philippine territory...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Customs officer linking Paolo Duterte, others to drug smuggling not yet a state witness

Ex-Customs officer linking Paolo Duterte, others to drug smuggling not yet a state witness

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 6 hours ago
A lawmaker said that the former Bureau of Customs security officer, who implicated Davao City Rep. Paolo “Polong”...
Headlines
fbtw

Medical sign language handbook launched

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
A comprehensive Filipino sign language handbook on health-related terms was developed by medical students from the University of the Philippines-Manila to enhance health care delivery to deaf patients.
Headlines
fbtw
Bato to conduct own drug smuggling probe

Bato to conduct own drug smuggling probe

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Coming to the defense of the Duterte family, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa is planning to launch an investigation parallel to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Habagat to bring scattered showers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands

Habagat to bring scattered showers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands

7 hours ago
The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands...
Headlines
fbtw
4 days needed to proclaim winning senators &ndash; Comelec

4 days needed to proclaim winning senators – Comelec

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
It would take the Commission on Elections a maximum of four days before it can proclaim the winning senatorial candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Kian death anniversary call: End EJKs

Kian death anniversary call: End EJKs

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Seven years have passed since 17-year-old Kian delos Santos was gunned down by police conducting anti-drug operations in Caloocan...
Headlines
fbtw
Aquinos: Holiday move won&rsquo;t diminish history

Aquinos: Holiday move won’t diminish history

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
For the Aquino family, President Marcos’ decision to move the commemoration of Ninoy Aquino Day this year from Aug....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with