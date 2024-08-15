Long weekend: Marcos moves Ninoy Aquino Day to Friday, Aug. 23

A supporter tapes a placard on a car before a motorcade to commemorate the 40th death anniversary of Ninoy Aquino in Pasay city on August 21, 2023. Ninoy Aquino, one of the opposition leaders during the Marcos dictatorship was shot upon arrival from exile at the Manila international airport on August 21, 1983, sparking massive anti-Marcos protests after, that led to their ouster of the Marcoses from power in 1986, in a people power revolution.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has rescheduled the observance of Ninoy Aquino Day from Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 to Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

In a newly issued Proclamation 665, Malacañang said the move allows for a long weekend. It also facilitates domestic tourism while maintaining the commemoration’s historical significance, it said.

The holiday has been observed annually on August 21 as a commemoration of the assassination of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., a senator and opposition leader during the regime of Marcos's father, Ferdinand Marcos.

It is still considered a special non-working holiday despite the move. This suggests that employees who render work are paid 30% more for the day.

Marcos also directed the Department of Labor and Employment to issue a circular to implement the proclamation for the private sector.