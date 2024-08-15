Long weekend: Marcos moves Ninoy Aquino Day to Friday, Aug. 23
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has rescheduled the observance of Ninoy Aquino Day from Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 to Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.
In a newly issued Proclamation 665, Malacañang said the move allows for a long weekend. It also facilitates domestic tourism while maintaining the commemoration’s historical significance, it said.
The holiday has been observed annually on August 21 as a commemoration of the assassination of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., a senator and opposition leader during the regime of Marcos's father, Ferdinand Marcos.
It is still considered a special non-working holiday despite the move. This suggests that employees who render work are paid 30% more for the day.
Marcos also directed the Department of Labor and Employment to issue a circular to implement the proclamation for the private sector.
