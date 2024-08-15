Megaworld turns over P35 million reward to Yulo

Double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo receives his three-bedroom condominium unit worth P32 million from Megaworld Corp. The unit features a coffee table designed like the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medal, fully furnished dining and living areas.

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo received yesterday the keys to his P32-million fully furnished condominium unit at McKinley Hills in Taguig given by Megaworld Corp.

The property giant also handed over P3-million cash reward and a special leaf artwork showing Yulo’s portrait designed by artist Edimar Paclibar.

Alliance Global Group president and chief executive officer Kevin Tan and Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso turned over the prizes to Yulo, the only Filipino athlete to win two Olympic gold medals.

Megaworld first pledged a P24-million fully furnished condominium unit after Yulo clinched the gold medal at the men’s gymnastics floor exercise on Aug. 3.

But after he ruled the men’s vault competition a day later, the property giant upgraded its prizes for a total of P35 million.

The 100-square-meter condominium unit features a coffee table designed like the 2024 Olympic gold medal, three bedrooms, a refrigerator, four smart televisions and a gaming console, among others.

In a statement, Tan said he takes pride that his company has provided Olympic gold medalists like Yulo with a home to stay in as a reward for their excellence.

“We recognize his passion and dedication to excellence and we take pride in welcoming another Olympic champion in our Megaworld township, just like how we celebrated and welcomed Hidilyn Diaz in Eastwood City when she won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, Japan back in 2021,” he said.

Various government officials, agencies and private companies have now pledged a total of nearly P100 million as incentives to Yulo after his historic Olympic performance.