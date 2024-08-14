^

Headlines

Transport strike to proceed today

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
August 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Transport strike to proceed today
Transport group Manibela stage a protest rally in Monumento, Caloocan on August 12, 2024.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The transport strike will proceed today as scheduled, after Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes downplayed the mobilization of unconsolidated public utility jeepneys (PUJs), transport group Manibela president Mar Valbuena said yesterday.

He said the group will insist on the suspension of the implementation of the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP) after President Marcos did not heed the Senate resolution to suspend it.

“The transport strike does not only focus on the suspension in the implementation of the PUVMP, but also to express our opposition to a program which is unfair and not affordable to ordinary drivers and operators,” Valbuena said.

He added that the success of the transport strike is not measured by an immediate result, but the ability of the affected drivers and operators to unite in expressing their position.

“The statement of Chairman Artes downplaying our transport strike only proves his lack of understanding of the purpose of the mobilization,” Valbuena added.

He said the transport strike aims to prove that many jeepneys and operators are still against the PUVMP.

“We can say that our transport strike is already a success, as we will be able to relay a message to the public and the government,” Valbuena said.

He maintained that members of Manibela and another transport group, Piston, will continue to oppose the modernization program.

“Win or lose, we still consider this a triumph for the transport sector,” Valbuena said.

He said the current PUVMP will lead to the loss of livelihood of drivers and operators.

Piston president Mody Floranda has said his group would join Manibela tomorrow, with up to 13,000 drivers, operators and commuters marching to Mendiola.

Refuting claims that it was rushed, President Marcos stood firm on his decision to implement the PUVMP. Twenty-two senators signed a resolution calling for the suspension of the program.

‘Libreng Sakay’

Meanwhile, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) has committed fleets of its Libreng Sakay buses to ferry commuters who will be affected by the three-day nationwide transport strike that starts today.

The Libreng Sakay buses would be dispatched to seven routes in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the OVP said.

Four buses have been dispatched to Metro Manila, and one each will be ferrying passengers in the cities of Cebu, Bacolod and Davao.

The buses in Metro Manila, Cebu City and Davao City operate from Monday to Saturday, 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those in Bacolod City operate from Monday to Friday and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In Metro Manila, two of the four Libreng Sakay buses are currently plying the EDSA Carousel route – from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to Monumento. Meanwhile, the two other buses are plying the Quiapo-Commonwealth Avenue route.

The OVP said its buses are fully air-conditioned and equipped with necessities such as portable toilet, charging ports and free WiFi connection.

On Wednesday, Vice President Sara Duterte will formally launch the PITX-Naic route of its Libreng Sakay program.

“The new route will cater to passengers starting from Naic and seven other nearby towns in the province of Cavite all the way to the central terminal in Parañaque City,” the OVP said in a statement.

As of July 31, the OVP’s Libreng Sakay program has served over 1.3 million passengers. — Neil Jayson Servallos

vuukle comment

JEEPNEYS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heroes&rsquo; parade for Yulo, Olympians moved to Wednesday

Heroes’ parade for Yulo, Olympians moved to Wednesday

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Filipino gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will receive a Presidential Medal of Merit while other athletes who...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo removed from office amid POGO hub scandal

Alice Guo removed from office amid POGO hub scandal

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo from service due to her alleged involvement in...
Headlines
fbtw
No surprise if VP Sara faces impeachment &mdash; lawmaker

No surprise if VP Sara faces impeachment — lawmaker

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
Key members of the House of Representatives have dismissed rumors that the lower chamber is readying an impeachment case against...
Headlines
fbtw
29 arrested, including foreign nationals, in Cavite scam operation

29 arrested, including foreign nationals, in Cavite scam operation

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has apprehended 29 individuals in Cavite who were working in a scam hub operated by foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM chief disputes budget mishandling claims of Sara

DBM chief disputes budget mishandling claims of Sara

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman yesterday disputed Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that the 2024 General Approriations...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP to parents: Monitor your kids&rsquo; social media usage

PNP to parents: Monitor your kids’ social media usage

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Parents should closely monitor the activities of their children on social media platforms after three young siblings in Sta....
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd chief gets tough vs bullying

DepEd chief gets tough vs bullying

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Alarmed by studies showing the Philippines as the “bullying capital” of the world and that Filipino youth are...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill on final reading

Senate OKs Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill on final reading

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The Senate yesterday unanimously approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 2665, or the Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill,...
Headlines
fbtw
Group flags risks of lifting telco entry barriers

Group flags risks of lifting telco entry barriers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The umbrella group of telco players in the Philippines has raised constitutional, competition and technical concerns on a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with