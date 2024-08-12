Sara Duterte’s satisfaction, trust ratings decline in Q2 — poll

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s satisfaction and trust ratings plummeted in the second quarter of 2024, think-tank Oculum Research and Analytics said.

During a press briefing by the think-tank in Intramuros, Manila on Monday, it was revealed that 64% of Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of Duterte, a slip from her 75% satisfaction rating from the first quarter of this year.

“The significant drop suggests that the public approval of the performance of Vice President is waning” Racidon Bernarte, research head of Oculum, said.

Despite the decline of her ratings, Duterte still enjoyed a high satisfaction rating compared with other top government officials.

The following are the top officials included in the poll:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.: 50% satisfaction

Senate President Francis Escudero: 48% satisfaction

House Speaker Martin Romualdez: 34% satisfaction

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo: 25% satisfaction

Trust rating

The Oculum's poll also revealed that Filipino’s trust on Duterte plummeted.

The vice president earned a 68% trust rating, tying with the numbers of Pope Francis, according to the think-tank.

Duterte’s number slipped from the 75% trust rating recorded in the first quarter.

The Oculum's report was released days after Social Weather Stations survey also showed that Duterte's satisfaction rating dropped.

Since she resigned from her post as the Secretary of the Department of Education, Duterte admitted that she has yet to speak with Marcos.

Duterte's criticisms vs Marcos administration

The survey of Oculum was conducted after Duterte’s resignation from the DepEd post last June 19 and amid her criticisms against the Marcos administration.

In recent public statements, Duterte mentioned the word “cocaine” twice, which was seen to be a reference to Marcos being an alleged drug user — pronouncements which was also previously said by her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aside from her tirades against the administration, she has been “outspoken” in some issues which include the arrest of fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quibioloy where she questioned the alleged “excessive use of force” against the preacher during the serving of a warrant of arrest.

On Monday, some lawmakers called on Duterte to speak against China’s incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

"Personally, I'm trying to question why, with all of these things happening, especially with the recent flare of the Chinese government in the West Philippine Sea, she remains to be silent about it," Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District) said.

Survey details

The Oculum's poll was conducted from June 25 to June 30, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 respondents aged 18 years old and above.

The respondents were distributed as follows: 300 from the National Capital Region; 300 in Luzon; 300 from Visayas and 300 in Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±3% with a 95% confidence level.