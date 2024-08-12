Go Negosyo, DepEd continue entrepreneurship programs

Education Secretary Sonny Angara speaks with Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion about ongoing entrepreneurship programs supported by the Department of Education.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara is set to continue entrepreneurship programs conducted by the Department of Education (DepEd) with Go Negosyo.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion met with Angara on Aug. 6 to discuss programs that are already underway and being conducted with DepEd’s support.

“We should give education and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) all the help they need – these sectors have a big role to play in the future of our country. I am glad that we have Sec. Angara to help us continue with these programs,” Concepcion said.

In 2023, Go Negosyo started its programs such as Youthpreneur, an entrepreneurship mentoring among senior high school students nationwide; the Boardroom Experience, a real-life mentoring from the country’s top chief executive officers; the Pampaaralang Taniman ng Agribida, which promotes agripreneurship in public schools; and the Mentoring the Mentors, which aims to upskill teaching skills in entrepreneurship while integrating practical entrepreneurship knowledge.

These initiatives are part of a November 2023 agreement that seeks to promote entrepreneurial skills development among learners, teachers and parents.