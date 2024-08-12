^

Headlines

Go Negosyo, DepEd continue entrepreneurship programs

The Philippine Star
August 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Go Negosyo, DepEd continue entrepreneurship programs
Education Secretary Sonny Angara speaks with Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion about ongoing entrepreneurship programs supported by the Department of Education.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara is set to continue entrepreneurship programs conducted by the Department of Education (DepEd) with Go Negosyo.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion met with Angara on Aug. 6 to discuss programs that are already underway and being conducted with DepEd’s support.

“We should give education and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) all the help they need – these sectors have a big role to play in the future of our country. I am glad that we have Sec. Angara to help us continue with these programs,” Concepcion said.

In 2023, Go Negosyo started its programs such as Youthpreneur, an entrepreneurship mentoring among senior high school students nationwide; the Boardroom Experience, a real-life mentoring from the country’s top chief executive officers; the Pampaaralang Taniman ng Agribida, which promotes agripreneurship in public schools; and the Mentoring the Mentors, which aims to upskill teaching skills in entrepreneurship while integrating practical entrepreneurship knowledge.

These initiatives are part of a November 2023 agreement that seeks to promote entrepreneurial skills development among learners, teachers and parents.

vuukle comment

DEPED
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos slams China for airspace harassment over Scarborough Shoal

Marcos slams China for airspace harassment over Scarborough Shoal

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday condemned the actions by China's air force on August 8 against a Filipino military...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

1 day ago
The Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards held firefighting and search-and-rescue exercises off Manila on Friday, the first...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos preparing hero&rsquo;s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

Marcos preparing hero’s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos is preparing a hero’s welcome for two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo and the other Filipino athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mother of All Philippine Maps&rsquo; finds new home

‘Mother of All Philippine Maps’ finds new home

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
It was described as the smoking gun versus China’s nine-dash line claim and sealed the landmark victory of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Hospital clerk found guilty of falsifying Philhealth claims

Hospital clerk found guilty of falsifying Philhealth claims

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
A hospital clerk was found guilty of falsifying documents related to "ghost hemodialysis claims" for deceased patients at...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baste&rsquo;s tirades vs Davao City top cop anger PNPA graduates

Baste’s tirades vs Davao City top cop anger PNPA graduates

By Emmanuel Tupas | 57 minutes ago
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s threat to slap Police Regional Office 11 director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate eyes one special holiday per province

Senate eyes one special holiday per province

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 57 minutes ago
As the number of holidays in the country now totals almost a month or a good 30 days, the Senate is eyeing to limit special...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR targets 3 million hectares of forest cover by 2028

DENR targets 3 million hectares of forest cover by 2028

By Bella Cariaso | 57 minutes ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources targets to increase the country’s forest cover by an additional...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspend 6-hour work, teachers ask Angara

Suspend 6-hour work, teachers ask Angara

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 57 minutes ago
The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) is calling on Education Secretary Sonny Angara to suspend the implementation of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate backs PhilHealth premium cut to 3 percent&rsquo;

‘Senate backs PhilHealth premium cut to 3 percent’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 57 minutes ago
Amid calls to reduce Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) member contributions from five percent to four, Sen. JV...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with