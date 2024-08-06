^

Immigration lookout issued vs Harry Roque, 11 others

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 5:32pm
Immigration lookout issued vs Harry Roque, 11 others
This photo shows former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued an immigration lookout bulletin order against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and 11 other individuals allegedly linked to the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in Porac, Pampanga.

Aside from Roque, the following individuals were also placed on the bulletin:

  • Former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center chief Dennis Cunanan
  • Cassandra Ong, the "authorized representative" of the raided POGO Lucky South 99
  • Xiang Tan
  • Jing Gu
  • Stephanie Mascareñas
  • Michael Bryce Mascareñas
  • Zhang Jie
  • Duanren Wu
  • Raymund Co
  • Randel Co
  • Han Gao

Purpose of the bulletin

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano explained that the lookout bulletin was issued to "protect the integrity of the investigation" despite no charges being filed yet.

“The main goal here is to protect the integrity of the investigation. We don't want the investigation to be disrupted or for someone to suddenly leave without us knowing,” Clavano said in a mix of English and Filipino.

A bulletin is a directive to immigration authorities to monitor individuals from leaving, typically those who are subjects of ongoing investigations or legal cases. It differs from a hold departure order, which is a court-issued directive preventing an individual from leaving the country.

Only a look-out bulletin was issued against the mentioned individuals and not a hold departure order.

“It doesn’t mean that the person under investigation is prohibited from leaving. It just means that immigration authorities will be alerted if they are entering or exiting the country,” Clavano said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Roque's reaction

Roque, who provided legal support for Ong in applying for Lucky South 99's POGO license in 2023, called the bulletin "plain harassment."

“The only pieces of evidence they have are: one, that I have accompanied Katherine Cassandra Li Ong for rescheduling of arrears payment; and two, an uncorroborated organizational chart, which I had no participation in preparing neither did I consent to my name’s inclusion,” Roque said in a statement.

In response, Clavano denied that the order was meant to harass Roque, pointing out that 12 names were listed on the bulletin. He also noted that it is a point of interest given the circumstances and the ongoing probes by various government agencies into the case.

The DOJ spokesperson also revealed that Ong, Lucky South 99's authorized representative, has already left the country prior to the issuance of the ILBO. This departure was one of the reasons that prompted the DOJ to release the bulletin.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

HARRY ROQUE

POGO
