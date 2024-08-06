^

Yulo sets record straight on rift with mother, defends girlfriend

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 7:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Tigilan na po natin ito.” 

Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo is hoping that the issue between him and his mother, Angelica Poquiz Yulo, will end soon, as he broke his silence after interviews his mother granted. 

In a seven-minute Tiktok video, Yulo aired his side of the issue as he answered the statements made by Angelica.

He also defended his girlfriend Chloe San Jose, who was reportedly described by his mom as the fuse that was lit that ultimately affected their relationship.

Yulo, who won two gold medals in the Paris Olympics in the men’s vault and floor exercise, said he has forgiven his mother “a long time ago.” 

“May recent interview po kayo na kino-congratulate niyo po ako. Kung genuine po talaga kayo, mga maraming maraming salamat po. Ina-acknowledge ko po yung pagkong congratulate niyo sa akin,” he said. 

“Pero nagpa-flashback pa rin po talaga yung masasakit niyong sinabi sa akin. At yung mga hindi niyo pag-wish well sa akin. Tumatatak po yun sa akin talaga. Ang message ko po sa inyo na mag-heal kayo, mag-move on,” he added. 

He also voiced hope that the issue will now end. 

“Napatawad ko na kayo a long time ago po. at nasa maayos kayong kalagayan dyan lahat. Tigilan na po natin ito at i-celebrate na lang po natin yung mga ginawa po ng paghihirap, pagsasakripisyo ng bawat atletang Pilipino dito sa Olympics.” 

Following Yulo’s gold medal in the men’s floor exercise, Angelica bared that she and her son are not on good terms and that their issue supposedly rooted from San Jose.

His mother also denied allegations about her son’s money. 

But Yulo, on the Tiktok video, bared that he was unable to receive his incentives after the money was already used by his mother “nang wala po akong consent.” 

Yulo’s gold medal haul in Paris will surely go down in history as one of Philippine sports' finest moments. 

ANGELICA POQUIZ YULO

CARLOS YULO
